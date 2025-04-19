4 Cars Powered By The 3.0 Hurricane Engine

After the third-generation model launched in 2003, Chrysler's characterful HEMI engine became quite ubiquitous. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon had the super-potent, 840-hp 6.2 Demon engine. The Dodge Charger, Challenger, Ram 1500 TRX, and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk offered the heavyweight Hellcat engine, while the likes of the Dodge Durango SRT, Challenger Scat Pack, and Charger Scat Pack derived motivation from the 392 HEMI.

Advertisement

Sadly, with the need to reduce car emissions remaining a pressing issue, Stellantis decided to gradually phase out the Gen III HEMI V8. In its place, the company debuted the 3.0 Hurricane engine in 2022. At launch, the twin-turbo, inline six-cylinder engine was hailed by the automaker as being 15% more efficient than big displacement engines due to its smaller displacement and advanced technologies like the engine stop-start function.

Despite its small size, the Hurricane engine happens to be a huge horsepower behemoth that can be had in two levels of potency — a standard output (SO) version that generates 420 hp and 469 lb-ft of torque, and a high-output setup with up to 540 horses and 521 lb-ft. Now that it has established itself in the mainstream, Stellantis aims to make the Hurricane engine its new versatile, go-to gasoline powerplant like the HEMI once was. But only a handful of its models have it so far. Here's a look at the current 3.0 Hurricane engine cars.

Advertisement