The 2026 Ford Explorer Tremor Is Better Than It Needs To Be, And That's The Problem

It seems like nobody drives on pavement these days. All manner of SUVs and pickup trucks are getting off-road trim levels to satisfy what automaker product-planning departments believe is a resurgent need among customers to get out into the wild. And with a name like Explorer in its SUV lineup, how could Ford not cash in on this trend?

This makes so much sense that Ford has now done it twice. The 2026 Ford Explorer Tremor is the replacement for the Explorer Timberline, bringing similar upgrades under the Tremor banner shared with off-road variants of the Expedition, F-150, and Maverick.

Regardless of what it's called, the Tremor maintains parity with off-road versions of competitor midsize SUVs—models like the Chevrolet Traverse Z71, GMC Acadia AT4, Honda Pilot TrailSport, and Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek—as well as the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which has emphasized off-road capability from the start.