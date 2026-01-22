Driving The 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, I Found A Problem Subaru Didn't Expect

The 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness completes a transformation of Subaru's rugged wagon that's as surprising as it is inevitable. Since its launch in the 1990s, the Outback has been marketed as an SUV alternative, using standard all-wheel drive and generous cargo space to justify that claim. And while it's always had the distinctive low-and-long profile of a wagon, a raised ride height and prominent plastic cladding have given it a more brawny feel.

But with Subaru—and the auto industry in general—doubling down on rugged vehicles, that was no longer enough. The seventh-generation 2026 Outback adopted SUV-like proportions that make the perfect canvas for the new Wilderness model. The Subaru Wilderness badge signifies greater off-road capability and styling that aims for even more nods of approval in the REI parking lot.

Subaru did a Wilderness version of the previous-generation Outback, but this new model looks dramatically different from any Outback that's come before. However, that difference is only skin deep.