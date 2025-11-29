7 Reasons Why You Should Avoid A CVT Transmission (According To Drivers)

Continuously variable transmissions, also known as CVTs, have become quite common over the last decade. Most automakers use them to some extent, especially mainstream brands. For the uninitiated, a CVT is a type of transmission that utilizes pulleys and belts (or sometimes chains) instead of the traditional planetary gears in an automatic transmission or manual gears in a manual transmission. These pulleys and belts continuously change their own gear ratios, negating the need for hard shifts as you find in other types of transmissions.

It's a neat idea on paper, and in practice, there are benefits to having a CVT. The biggest by a fairly wide margin is fuel efficiency. Since the transmission is always in its optimal gear ratio, vehicles equipped with one get better fuel economy than similar vehicles with other types of transmissions. That is how most automakers use it, and you'll often find that the cars with the best MPG use some combination of a CVT with a hybrid powertrain. CVTs seem like the best way forward, so why are they so unpopular?

Well, it's a question drivers have been asking each other since the CVT first came out. While the CVT does have its benefits on paper, drivers feel there are detriments that the CVT is yet to overcome. If you're in the market for a CVT, here are several reasons why drivers say you shouldn't get one.