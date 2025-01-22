CVT Vs. DCT Transmission: What's The Difference?

If you've been shopping for a new vehicle or you're a budding car enthusiast, you probably already know that you can pick between an automatic and manual transmission. However, did you know that there are several types of automatic transmissions that you can choose from? Aside from the traditional torque converter automatic, there's the CVT and the AMT.

The CVT, which means continuously variable transmission, uses a set of pulleys to give your car an infinite number of gear ratios. On the other hand, the AMT, which means automated manual transmission, has a traditional manual gearbox. But instead of requiring the driver to step on the clutch and row their own gears, it uses a computer-controlled servo to actuate the clutch and change the gears. A DCT, or dual-clutch transmission, is a type of AMT, which, as the name suggests, uses two clutches instead of one.

Some enthusiasts say that one type of transmission is superior to the other, but in the end, it all boils down to your preference. This is especially true with technological advancements, which have made both the CVT and AMT as reliable as the traditional torque converter. But if you're picking out a car and can't decide which transmission to go for, here's the low-down on CVTs and DCTs and the difference between the two.

