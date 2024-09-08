When Did Honda Start Using CVT Transmissions (And Are They Reliable?)

Most people have heard of automatic and manual transmissions, but CVT transmissions, also known as continuously variable transmissions, aren't as widely understood. While automatic and manual transmissions have a set number of gear ratios that the transmissions select depending on speed and RPM, CVTs aren't limited to a fixed number of gears. Instead, they use what is essentially a pulley system, where a belt rides in a cone-shaped valley of two pulleys. One of the pulleys is connected to the engine and the other delivers power to the wheels. The conical valleys of the pulleys can increase and decrease in width, which changes the belt diameter and the gear ratio as a result. Since the valleys can change to any width, there are infinite gear ratios in which the transmission can operate.

Continuously variable transmissions have a few benefits over automatic and manual transmissions thanks to their design. They can always select the optimal gear ratio for a given engine speed while also improving fuel economy. They also eliminate the momentary loss of power that traditional gearboxes experience while shifting up and down. Finally, they also provide good uphill performance, as they don't have to search for the right gear to provide enough torque to keep the vehicle moving.

Honda recognized the benefits of the CVT and began using one in the 1995 Honda Civic HX. Since then, Honda has introduced CVTs to many popular models in its lineup. The Honda Accord first received a CVT with the introduction of its 9th generation in 2013. The CR-V followed suit two years later when it received a CVT in 2015. In the modern day, nearly every Honda model can be equipped with a continuously variable transmission although automatics are still available as well.

