5 Things To Avoid When You're Driving A DCT To Make Your Transmission Last Longer

DCTs or dual-clutch transmissions are different from the traditional automatic transmission in that it doesn't use a torque converter to transfer engine power to your wheels. Instead, it's like an automated manual transmission that uses two clutch mechanisms to make shifting gears faster.

This kind of transmission was first popularized in performance cars but is prevalent enough that you can now even find it in more pedestrian SUVs and family cars. DCTs are preferred for high-powered vehicles because of how quickly they can shift gears. This is because the DCT uses two different shafts to deliver power — one shaft for the odd gears and another for even, with each shaft having its own clutch (hence the dual-clutch term).

When the car needs to shift up, say from first to second gear, it will first engage the shaft that holds the second gear before disengaging the first gear. This allows the car to shift gears so quickly that your engine will continuously deliver power to the ground.

