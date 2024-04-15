5 Bad Habits That Might Be Harming Your Transmission

If you're like most people, you probably go into autopilot when driving, rarely, if ever, thinking about how the habits you've formed over the years could negatively affect your vehicle's transmission. Even if you took Driver's Ed in high school or did a behind-the-wheel training course, chances are you didn't learn much about how to avoid doing things that could damage your transmission. And that's unfortunate because the transmission is one of the most important parts of your car, responsible for shifting gears and ensuring smooth acceleration. You can think of it as the middleman between your engine and wheels that makes sure everything is working as it should.

Many of us unwittingly do things like skipping regular maintenance and shifting gears before coming to a stop, which puts unnecessary stress on the transmission. Given its importance in keeping your vehicle functioning, when something goes wrong, repairing an automatic transmission can be costly. While it may be true that old habits die hard, being aware of some of the things you're doing that could be causing premature wear and tear to your transmission may help you change your ways and save yourself the headache of expensive reparations down the line.