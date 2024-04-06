Cost Of Automatic Transmission Repair: What You Need To Know

Automatic transmission repair generally refers to things like transmission fluid flushes, torque converter replacements, sensor or seal replacements, and transmission control module replacements. These repairs typically don't require your mechanic to drop and disassemble the entire transmission. That means that significantly less labor is involved, which translates to a less expensive repair bill. However, don't let that fact make you feel too comfortable. Even minor repair jobs can be pricey when it comes to automatic transmissions.

A flush or replacement is more of a maintenance job, but it falls into the category of repairs because it can be a solution to minor transmission problems, like overheating. It's also a common and inexpensive transmission repair job, averaging anywhere from $80 to $400. That price range is large because the cost depends on factors like your car's make and model, the repair shop's location and labor rate, and whether you replace the transmission filter and pan gasket as part of the service.

Other repairs have varying prices and also depend heavily on your vehicle and location. A torque converter replacement can cost between $600 and $1,000. While a new torque converter may only cost a few hundred bucks, the replacement is moderately labor-intensive, and you should expect to pay for at least four to five hours of labor time. A transmission control module replacement, on the other hand, is less labor-intensive. Depending on the vehicle, it may only require one hour of labor. The trade-off is that the module itself is pretty costly, and replacements average around $750 in total. Sensor and seal replacements are moderately cheap repairs. Depending on your vehicle, a transmission sensor replacement can cost between $200 and $350, while a seal replacement may cost as little as $150.