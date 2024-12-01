7 Of The Most Boring Subaru Models Ever Designed

Subaru definitely took a gamble on this one. Introduced in the mid 2000s, the B9 Tribeca, as it was originally known, was intended as Subaru's flagship SUV. It was a more upmarket offering, intended to compete with the likes of the Acura MDX. Straight away, the B9 Tribeca had a lot of issues.

Advertisement

The name sticks out, for one thing. Back in those days, Subaru had the idea to give each of its models an alphanumeric name to signify where they slot in the lineup, followed by the actual name of the model. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the B9 Tribeca was the first and only example of this.

The original Tribeca was also... stylistically challenged. While the bewinged front grille design worked very well on the Hawkeye Impreza, putting it on a massive SUV like the Tribeca was just not the right thing to do. Even with that in-your-face front end design, the Tribeca was just completely unremarkable.

Subaru scrambled to facelift the Tribeca for the 2008 model year, giving it a normal front end design and dropping the B9 moniker, but it was too late. One good thing about the Tribeca was its only powertrain option: a naturally aspirated flat six. You know, like a Porsche! Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Tribeca was a complete flop.

Advertisement