5 Cars With More Horsepower Than A Dodge Demon

After the 2023 model year, Dodge ceased production of the gasoline-powered Challenger, ending the line that brought the nameplate back to the top of the muscle scene. The Charger was also discontinued, but has since been reimagined into a car that's essentially a blend between the latest Challenger and outgoing Charger. The electric Daytona model is the most powerful at 670 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. A gas-powered version is also available, aptly named the Sixpack.

While the new electric Charger isn't anything to scoff at when it comes to power, it's nothing compared to the send-off that the Challenger got. The Demon nameplate was revived in its most recent guise in 2017 as a drag-focused version of the Challenger SRT, which produced a mighty 840 horsepower. But to give the nameplate a proper send-off, the 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 produces 1,025 horsepower with E85 fuel, remaining the most powerful production car Dodge has ever made. It hits 60 mph in 1.66 seconds thanks to its 6.2L supercharged HEMI V8. Crossing the 1,000-horsepower barrier is a little more commonplace than when the 2017 Demon rolled out of the factory, but there still aren't many cars that can top the Demon 170's output. Here's a closer look at five cars that can overpower the mighty Demon, which are, unsurprisingly, among the most exclusive vehicles on the road today.