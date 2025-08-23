5 Of History's Fastest Supercars, Ranked By Top Speed

Hennessey as a brand isn't exactly new, but the American outfit has been a key figure within the performance scene since it was founded in 1991 by the one and only John Hennessey. Starting out competing in some of the world's most coveted events behind the wheel of a heavily modified Mitsubishi 3000GT, he soon expanded his reach by transforming American cars that were already rubber burners and turning them into some of the most powerful cars on the road.

After almost two decades in the space, Hennessey Automotive's first car, the Venom GT, beat the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport straight out of the gate with a speed of 270.49 MPH. And while it didn't hold the official world record due to not running in two directions, it was still a mighty feat nonetheless. To try and lay claim to the coveted title once more, the recent successor in the shape of the Venom F5 picked up where the GT left off. According to the automaker, the Venom F5 can theoretically hit 328 MPH, but the fastest the supercar has gone to date sits at 271.6 MPH.

Looking at the numbers, it's certainly not outlandish to say that the F5 could approach 330 MPH. Underneath the carbon fiber shell is a twin-turbocharged 6.6L V8 producing a massive 1,817 horsepower and 1,193 pound-feet of torque. The aerodynamics are just as important as the engine, with a drag coefficient rating of 0.39 keeping the 3,000-pound car planted to the tarmac.