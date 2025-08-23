5 Of History's Fastest Supercars, Ranked By Top Speed
The desire for speed is something that has motivated automakers for decades. While it's incredibly unlikely that anyone who buys a car that finds itself among the fastest in the world will get anywhere near its maximum capabilities, automaker brands continue to push the boundaries to places that were thought to be impossible not too long ago, all in a bid to claim the world record title.
In the modern industry, manufacturers often release theoretical top speeds for their supercars before they test them, such as Koenigsegg with the Jesko Absolut being projected to hit a top speed of 330 MPH. Considering all the other speed records it has to its name, it wouldn't be a surprise, but we'll never know until it takes the challenge to the track. Luckily, some of these cars have been pushed to their limit, showcasing expert craftsmanship throughout the engine, chassis, and aerodynamics to reach mind-boggling speeds that very few can match. Using verified numbers from official tests by manufacturers, here are five of the fastest supercars ever made, ranked by their top speeds.
2020 Henessey Venom F5: 271.6 MPH
Hennessey as a brand isn't exactly new, but the American outfit has been a key figure within the performance scene since it was founded in 1991 by the one and only John Hennessey. Starting out competing in some of the world's most coveted events behind the wheel of a heavily modified Mitsubishi 3000GT, he soon expanded his reach by transforming American cars that were already rubber burners and turning them into some of the most powerful cars on the road.
After almost two decades in the space, Hennessey Automotive's first car, the Venom GT, beat the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport straight out of the gate with a speed of 270.49 MPH. And while it didn't hold the official world record due to not running in two directions, it was still a mighty feat nonetheless. To try and lay claim to the coveted title once more, the recent successor in the shape of the Venom F5 picked up where the GT left off. According to the automaker, the Venom F5 can theoretically hit 328 MPH, but the fastest the supercar has gone to date sits at 271.6 MPH.
Looking at the numbers, it's certainly not outlandish to say that the F5 could approach 330 MPH. Underneath the carbon fiber shell is a twin-turbocharged 6.6L V8 producing a massive 1,817 horsepower and 1,193 pound-feet of torque. The aerodynamics are just as important as the engine, with a drag coefficient rating of 0.39 keeping the 3,000-pound car planted to the tarmac.
2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS: 277.87 MPH
While the Hennessey Venom GT didn't tick all the boxes to be officially called the fastest car on the planet, Koenigsegg's second attempt to break the record put the Swedish outfit back on top for a little while. Koenigsegg first set the world record for the fastest production car with the CCR back in 2005. The supercar reached a top speed of 241 MPH, dethroning the McLaren F1 in the process. As the records continued to climb in the 2010s, the now-legendary automaker reset the benchmark with the Agera RS.
Koenigsegg isn't a stranger to developing high-performance versions of its already mind-blowingly fast machines, which was the case for the Agera. The RS model increased the power output to as much as 1,360 horsepower on E85 fuel and 944 pound-feet of torque from its twin-turbocharged 5.0L V8, which itself was made from aluminum. The same material was used alongside carbon fiber throughout the body and chassis, weighing in at just 3,075 pounds.
Most manufacturers would select a purpose-built test track or a runway for their world record attempts. However, Koenigsegg opted for the everlasting public roads of Nevada, where the Agera RS achieved an average speed of 277.87 MPH. While not the fastest overall today, this Swedish masterpiece is still the fastest fully homologated production car ever built.`
2022 Bugatti Mistral: 282 MPH
In the pursuit of record-breaking speeds over the years, one main challenger of Koenigsegg has undoubtedly been Bugatti. Other brands like Hennessey and SSC have mounted challenges, but none have pushed each other as hard and far as these automotive icons. Bugatti's first time at the top of the sheet was with the legendary EB110, but the McLaren F1 took the record away in a matter of months. However, the Veyron reclaimed the record with a 253.81 MPH top speed, but that also didn't last very long.
The Veyron was the first Bugatti to feature a W16 engine, something that has become a staple of the brand despite it no longer being set to feature in future releases. Bugatti made sure to give it a proper send-off, however, with the Mistral being the last to feature the powerplant and setting a new world record for a convertible. Toppling the Hennessey Venom GT Spyder's speed of 265.6 MPH, the Bugatti Mistral blitzed the record with a speed of 282 MPH.
Putting to use the most powerful W16 engine that the company created, which debuted in the Chiron Super Sport, which also gets the spotlight further down this list. This 8.0L powerplant produces 1,578 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque. You can also find it inside limited models such as the Centodieci and the La Voiture Noire, although these models haven't been pushed to their limits.
2020 SSC Tuatara: 295 MPH
SSC North America finds itself in a situation similar to that of Hennessey. An American performance brand, SSC has produced only a couple of nameplates over its time in the industry, both of which are among the fastest cars of all time. Founded by Jerod Shelby in 1999 and formerly known as SSC North America, the manufacturer shot to the magazine covers with the Ultimate Aero in 2007 when it broke the road car top speed record with an average of 256.1 MPH. The Bugatti Veyron Super Sport would take it away 3 years later, but SSC brought the record over to America for a little while.
After going quiet after the Ultimate Aero wrapped production, SSC made its return with the Tuatara in 2020, which remains one of the most extreme cars ever put on our roads. Unfortunately, a rather dark shadow was cast over the supercar when it was announced that the 331 MPH top speed was never actually achieved. Still yet to move past the 300 MPH target that almost everyone in the game is chasing, the SSC Tuatara did get very close, with a recorded speed of 295 MPH. The year prior, it achieved a two-way average of 282.9 MPH.
The record wasn't broken, but SSC still deserves credit where it's due. Powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.9L V8 engine, the Tuatara can produce a mighty 1,750 HP when filled with E85 fuel, along with 1,322 pound-feet of torque. Its bullet-shaped design also provides a 0.279 drag coefficient rating.
2019 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+: 304.78 MPH
While other cars have theoretical top speeds that go well beyond the 300 MPH barrier, there's only been one car that's officially reached the landmark speed. And if it's going to be any brand, it's going to be Bugatti. Compared to others in the incredibly niche but no less competitive supercar segment, Bugatti leans towards luxury both inside and outside. Still, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ reminded us all why the French automaker has its currently unmatchable reputation for speed.
The base Chiron was already a massive step up from the outgoing Veyron, bolstering the W16 engine to an output of 1,500 HP. To break the 300 MPH barrier, however, Bugatti knew they needed more. For the Super Sport 300+, Bugatti increased power to 1,578 horsepower, extended the rear by 25 centimeters for less drag, and exposed carbon takes over both the interior and exterior design, contrasting the iconic orange accents. During the run, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ reached a top speed of 304.78 MPH.
To celebrate the incredible feat, Bugatti sold 30 units of the Super Sport 300+ as part of the Chiron's overall production limit of 500 examples. A slightly gentler standard Super Sport was released in 2021, which made the record-breaking machine a more traditional Bugatti, offering far more customization options to the fortunate few who got their hands on one.