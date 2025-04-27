Forget The 1,064-HP Corvette ZR1 - This Insane Hypercar Doubles Those Numbers

You might know the Hennessey name from bonkers builds like their 1,000-horsepower Camaro ZL1, their 1,012-horsepower Ram TRX, or their 1,204-horsepower Venom 1200 Mustang Shelby GT500. It would seem that four-digit horsepower is sort of their thing, or at least those are the vehicles that grab the headlines. So after Chevy made news with the undeniably fast 1,064-horsepower Corvette ZR1, Hennessey thought it was time to drop the details on its new F5 Evolution — even though the two aren't related. A product of Hennessey's Special Vehicle division, the F5 is not built on an existing car's platform; those builds are overseen by the Hennessey Performance division.

Advertisement

Rather, the F5 is a highly specialized and hyper-rare hypercar. Built on a carbon fiber monocoque and tipping the scales at a curb weight of just 1,385 kilograms (3,053 lbs), the F5 is a low-slung, high-performance beast. The Evolution is the newest version of that hypercar and it represents the pinnacle (at least for now) of performance, offering 2,031 horsepower and 1,445 lb-ft of torque. While that's not exactly double the ZR1's 1,064 horsepower (that would be 2,128), it's pretty close — and the performance claims are out of this world. Chevy has rightfully boasted about the 233-mph top speed of the ZR1, but Hennessey claims that the F5 Evolution is on its way to top speeds of over 300 miles per hour.

Advertisement