Forget The 1,064-HP Corvette ZR1 - This Insane Hypercar Doubles Those Numbers
You might know the Hennessey name from bonkers builds like their 1,000-horsepower Camaro ZL1, their 1,012-horsepower Ram TRX, or their 1,204-horsepower Venom 1200 Mustang Shelby GT500. It would seem that four-digit horsepower is sort of their thing, or at least those are the vehicles that grab the headlines. So after Chevy made news with the undeniably fast 1,064-horsepower Corvette ZR1, Hennessey thought it was time to drop the details on its new F5 Evolution — even though the two aren't related. A product of Hennessey's Special Vehicle division, the F5 is not built on an existing car's platform; those builds are overseen by the Hennessey Performance division.
Rather, the F5 is a highly specialized and hyper-rare hypercar. Built on a carbon fiber monocoque and tipping the scales at a curb weight of just 1,385 kilograms (3,053 lbs), the F5 is a low-slung, high-performance beast. The Evolution is the newest version of that hypercar and it represents the pinnacle (at least for now) of performance, offering 2,031 horsepower and 1,445 lb-ft of torque. While that's not exactly double the ZR1's 1,064 horsepower (that would be 2,128), it's pretty close — and the performance claims are out of this world. Chevy has rightfully boasted about the 233-mph top speed of the ZR1, but Hennessey claims that the F5 Evolution is on its way to top speeds of over 300 miles per hour.
What's under the hood?
Powering the F5 is a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 engine that the company calls Fury. In its standard configuration, it puts out 1,817 hp and 1,193 lb-ft, revving to an astonishing 8,000 rpm. To get it up to "Evolution" levels, Hennessey uses 76/80 turbochargers, billet aluminum pistons, aluminum connecting rods, titanium exhaust valves, lightweight valve covers, and high-flow fuel injectors. The added cost of all this equipment is squeezed into the $285,000 Evolution package, which goes on top of the $3 million base price of the Venom F5. The increase is 214 total horsepower and 252 lb-ft of torque – more than an entire Honda Civic Si worth of power.
The results of all this power are pretty astonishing. According to Hennessey, the F5 Evolution can rocket from zero to 200 miles per hour in 10.3 seconds, but speed isn't it's only trick. The Evolution also adds new adaptive suspension and steering modes to improve the car's track capability along with its on-road comfort. Getting the Evolution package added to your current F5 is an option, or you can include it with your upcoming purchase of an F5. That's provided, of course, that you can get on the list. According to Hennessey's site, all 24 Venom F5 Coupes are spoken for and the remaining F5 Roadsters and F5 Revolution coupes are all that's left. When we said these things were rare, we weren't kidding — only a few dozen have been made.