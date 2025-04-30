These Are The Fastest Cars For Every Decade (Determined By Top Speed)

The automotive industry can trace its roots back to 1885, when Carl Benz developed the Benz Patent Motor Car. At this time, overall top speeds weren't much of a focus — all that mattered was a better traveling experience compared to the traditional horse and carriage. As the years went by, more manufacturers emerged, like Ford, which entered the automotive industry in 1896 with the quadricycle. But still, performance wasn't considered in the same way as it was in the following decades.

As brands started to be able to produce larger, more powerful engines, holding the title of building the world's fastest car became incredibly attractive. Offering luxury became the norm for brands such as Rolls-Royce with models like the Silver Ghost, while other manufacturers focused on building cars that provided more thrill, rather than just comfort. Over the decades, the competition to build the fastest car in the world has never dwindled, and it's alive more than ever in the 21st century. Starting from the 1920s, here are the fastest cars from each decade based on top speed.