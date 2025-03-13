What Is The Fastest Car In The World? (Here's Why That Gets Complicated)

Automakers have competed for the title of who has the fastest car arguably since the dawn of the automobile. It's one of the most perennial questions of automotive history — how fast can we get a car to go? And it's an answer that constantly changes, either depending on who you ask or what sort of car you're talking about.

To elaborate, let's start with the goalpost for the fastest car ever built. That title currently belongs to the Thrust SSC, which in 1997 became the first (and so far only) car to break the sound barrier, achieving a 763.04 mile-per-hour land speed record. Although it's difficult to categorize such a vehicle as a "car;" it's a pair of massive jet engines fitted with a cockpit and four wheels in between. It basically looks more like an F-4 Phantom II with no wings and a bullet-shaped fuselage.

But what about something that's more "car-like?" As in, something you can buy. Or what about a purpose-built race car? Also, there's the question of how the vehicle gets its speed. Some cars excel at maintaining extremely high average speeds on a track, specifically purpose-built racing machines. Whereas other cars, like top-level dragsters, are the fastest-accelerating vehicles piloted by a human on the planet.

So, the question comes down to two factors: what defines the term "fastest," and what sort of car we're talking about. Every type of car is good at something — hypercars excel at top speed, dragsters at acceleration, race cars at maintaining speed through corners, and so on. Let's take a look at each and determine which, among them, is the fastest at what they do.