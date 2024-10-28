What Was The Top Speed Of The Thrust SSC? The Fastest Land Vehicle Ever

When we talk about speed, the usual names that pop up in the mind are Koenigsegg, Pagani, and Bugatti, often in the same vein as words like twin-turbo V8, carbon fiber chassis, and next-gen aerodynamics. But the current world record is held by a rather special machine, and it has remained intact for over two decades. The "car" in question is the Thrust SSC, and it managed to achieve that record thanks to a couple of Rolls-Royce Spey 202 jet engines.

The top speed achieved by the SSC Thrust, as recorded by the Guinness Book of World Records and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, was 763.035 miles per hour, or 1,227.985 kilometers per hour. That figure is currently the Outright World Land Speed Record and also claimed to be the first supersonic speed record as it breached the sound barrier and clocked in at Mach 1.016 speeds.

On October 15, 1997, the Thrust SSC broke the sound barrier, nearly half a century after Captain "Chuck" Yeager scripted history with the first supersonic flight. Just to be clear here, FIA's definition of Absolute World Records only takes into account the distance and time figures and is not concerned with the tiers like category, group, or class of a vehicle. Just for the sake of comparison, the current world record of peak speed held by a "regular" car is held by the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, which only grazes slightly past the 310 miles per hour figure.

