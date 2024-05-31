The Underestimated Genius Behind The World's Fastest Car

Ron Ayers, the man behind the world's fastest car, the Thrust SSC, passed away at the age of 92. His vehicle was designed to hit supersonic speeds and break records, and it did just that in 1997. The Thrust set the record by hitting 763 mph, and an advanced iteration of the machine aims to go further by breaching 800 mph.

Despite being the mind behind the record-setting car, Ayers didn't have much of an interest in cars as you'd think. "A car won't really grab my attention unless it can reach Mach 1," he said in a 2018 interview with The Sunday Times. With that mindset, it should come as no surprise he set out to do what he did. The Thrust was powered by jet engines, so this isn't your typical car engine powering the vehicle. The Bloodhound, the Thrust's successor, is powered by jet engines and a rocket, so it hardly resembles an average car, and the dashboard of the Bloodhound looks more like a plane cockpit.

Ayers took an unconventional path to get to where he ended up. Instead of going to a university, he took an apprenticeship with Handley Page, an aircraft manufacturer. He eventually took a scholarship to the College of Aeronautics at Cranfield, Bedfordshire, and honed his skills as an aerodynamicist. This is the path that led to him developing the Thrust SSC. Despite being the vehicle's designer, Ayers never drove it, but instead that task was left to former British Royal Air Force pilot Andy Green.