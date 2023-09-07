10 Engines That Set Guinness World Records

As the world's de facto record adjudicator, Guinness World Records keeps tabs on all manner of weird and wonderful feats. Toyota's humanoid robot which happens to be really good at basketball is a Guinness World Record holder, alongside the man who delivered a Pizza Hut order to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro. And let's not forget the Guinness-certified giant mech suit that can crush cars and rip through jungles.

As well as being an excellent way to delve into strange stunts and weird machines, Guinness World Records are also a great way for companies and inventors to prove that they're the best in the world at what they do. This goes for engine manufacturers, too — from cutting-edge fighter jet engines to modified backhoe loader powerplants, there's a surprising record category for almost every type of engine. There's a long list of officially recognized feats that the world's most exceptional engines can lay claim to, but we've picked out a selection of the best.