This Real Mech Suit Is Wildly Powerful

The mech suit — a powered exoskeleton with a human pilot — has been a sci-fi mainstay ever since being used in the climactic battle in 1986's "Aliens" (and spectacularly spoofed on "Community"), going on to appear prominently in other popular films including the second and third installments of the "Matrix" series, "Avatar," and "District 9." But now it's official: mech suits have made the jump from science fiction to just plain science.

A mech suit has officially been built by the Canadian company Exosapien Technologies. Its flagship prototype, called "Prosthesis," holds the Guinness World Record for the largest tetrapod exoskeleton, and this thing is a beast. It's nearly 13 feet tall, more than 16 feet long, over 18 feet wide, and weighs an astounding 9,000 lbs. The structure is primarily made from chromoly steel tubing. Massive bumper bars in front of the pilot curve upward like the tusks of a metallic mammoth. It's truly unlike anything we've seen before.

Prosthesis is powered by a lithium-ion battery, and its hydraulic system makes its a human pilot 50 times stronger. It appears well-adapted to any terrain, from jungle paths to shallow waterways to desert brushlands. So what to the creators of this mech suit think it might be used for? If you thought military applications, you'd be wrong ... surprisingly. Prosthesis' future appears to be more "Real Steel" than "Edge of Tomorrow."