The Japanese Robot Suit That Looks Straight Out Of Armored Core

Japan sold a fully-functional robot suit that doesn't just resemble a combat mech from a video game, it was able to actually fight like one too. With video games like "Armored Core," mech fans already have a good idea of what giant fighting robots would be like in real life. One such fan is Kogoro Kurata –- an artist who wasn't satisfied with leaving that notion to the imagination. Kurata explained that driving these giant robots was his dream, saying it was something the "Japanese had to do" (via Reuters). Unlike some of the coolest modern robots available today, Kurata envisioned a full-sized mech he can actually enter and operate: Something he actually accomplished in 2012.

Of course, seeing giant robots in Japan is nothing new, but Kurata didn't want to just build them for himself, he wanted to sell them to the public. So in just two years, Kurata's company -– Suidobashi Heavy Industry –- unveiled the world's first giant mech suit. It's a 13-foot tall, diesel-powered robot called ... well, a Kurata. Its YouTube video demonstration showcased various features including an onboard touchscreen, remote control function, and a 6 mph top speed. Aside from optional cup-holders, Kuratas also have so-called weapons attachments. They are equipped with a water bottle launcher and Gatling BB gun that shoots when the driver smiles because, well, why not? While Kurata's vision was meant to simply inspire others to build similar mech projects instead of creating actual combat-ready weapons. But that doesn't mean it cannot fight.