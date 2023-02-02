13 Fascinating Facts About The Thrust SSC, The World's Fastest Land Vehicle

The desire to break the land speed record goes back to the earliest days of the motor car, where inventors would compete against each other to see whose machine was the fastest. The race hit its peak in the '60s, when Americans Craig Breedlove and Art Arfons wound up in a closely-fought battle for speed supremacy. By 1970, the crown had been claimed by Gary Gabelich, who achieved a speed of 622 mph on the Bonneville Salt Flats in The Blue Flame. That record stood until 1983 when a British car driven by Richard Noble achieved a 633 mph two-way average in Thrust 2.

However, that simply wasn't enough for Noble, and he continued to dream of setting an even higher speed. He embarked on a mission against the odds to do just that, and his efforts were documented in a now-archived BBC documentary, "Supersonic Dreams." The documentary reveals the extraordinary lengths the team went to make the record happen, and includes plenty of surprising facts about the car and its journey to becoming a record breaker.