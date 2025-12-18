Subaru's More Expensive 2026 Outback Has Divisive Looks, But Its Interior Won Me Over

The Subaru Outback had fallen behind. Sure, nobody doubted its four-season steadfastness, nor questioned its appeal to the automaker's faithful audience, but in an age of crossover SUVs the "jacked-up station wagon" aesthetic felt intentionally obtuse. Subaru certainly seemed to agree with that verdict, hence the 2026 Outback getting a blocky glow-up that Minecraft might be proud of.

The seventh-generation Outback is taller than before, its sides more upright, its grille blunter. Roof rails remain standard, but someone in Subaru's design studio went wild with cladding: wheel arches, bumpers, and sills are plump with moldings, their surfaces an undulating topography of bumps and protrusions. Even the most placid 2026 Outback looks more over-enthusiastic in its extrusions than trail-centric trims of rivals from Honda, Toyota, and others.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but money talks. Gone is the old base trim, meaning the 2026 Outback Premium is the point of entry (from $36,445 including $1,450 destination) with a roughly $2k uptick over the 2025 version of that trim. That's about $5k more than the old, cheapest Outback. A 2026 Outback Limited XT — with a more powerful turbocharged engine — is from $45,815; the off-road-eager Wilderness is $46,445 with the same engine (both including destination). Finally, this top-spec Touring XT is $49,840 all-in, including its $395 Deep Emerald Green Pearl paint.