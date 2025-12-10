Subaru Hints That A Hybrid Outback Could Finally Be On The Horizon
It looks like Subaru could be working on a hybrid powertrain for an upcoming Outback SUV generation, though it's unlikely to appear until 2027. The implication comes largely from the Australian publication Drive, which recently reported from the Tokyo Motor Show that Subaru Outback product manager Toshihiro Ohya told them, "Hybrid... we are considering some power unit, but we have not decided the next power unit."
American-based auto publication Car and Driver followed up as well, offering some reasons why a 2027 model year Outback Hybrid is probably going to happen. According to Car & Driver, Subarus, in general, are not known for good fuel economy, making a hybrid option important to buyers who value low running costs. Most of the vehicles in the Outback's competitive set already offer a hybrid option, so it becomes a significant sales advantage to have a hybrid.
Other Subarus, like the successful Crosstrek and Forester, are also currently available as hybrids with 194 electric-assisted horsepower. The Outback is built on the same platform, making the transition to a hybrid fairly easy. The final nail in the coffin comes from a recent Subaru-sponsored driving event, where a company product manager refused to answer specific questions about a hybrid Outback, but would not rule one out, either.
How did Subaru change its 2026 Outback model?
To get an idea of what Subaru may be thinking of changing, look no further than its specs for the 2026 Outback. The seventh generation brings a transition from the Subaru Outback's traditional wagon-type appearance to full-on boxier SUV style. While the wheelbase and normal ground clearance haven't changed, the 2026 Outback has grown in width, length, and height.
The powertrain options on the 2026 Subaru Outback are similar to those offered on the 2025 model. The base engine, a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter flat four, is down two horsepower to 180, while the turbocharged upgrade remains at 260 horsepower. Power is channelled to a CVT and then to the Outback's standard all-wheel drive system. As far as interior space goes, maximum cargo capacity for the 2026 Outback is 34.6 cubic feet with the rear seat raised and 80.5 cubic feet with the rear seat folded, an improvement of two cubic feet and nearly five cubic feet, respectively.
While details are obviously not out yet on potential hybrid options, it would represent a massive shift for the Outback and put it in line with comparable SUVs by competitors. For now, eager Subaru enthusiasts will just have to wait and see what the company decides to do about a potential hybrid powertrain.