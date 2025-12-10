Subaru Hints That A Hybrid Outback Could Finally Be On The Horizon

It looks like Subaru could be working on a hybrid powertrain for an upcoming Outback SUV generation, though it's unlikely to appear until 2027. The implication comes largely from the Australian publication Drive, which recently reported from the Tokyo Motor Show that Subaru Outback product manager Toshihiro Ohya told them, "Hybrid... we are considering some power unit, but we have not decided the next power unit."

American-based auto publication Car and Driver followed up as well, offering some reasons why a 2027 model year Outback Hybrid is probably going to happen. According to Car & Driver, Subarus, in general, are not known for good fuel economy, making a hybrid option important to buyers who value low running costs. Most of the vehicles in the Outback's competitive set already offer a hybrid option, so it becomes a significant sales advantage to have a hybrid.

Other Subarus, like the successful Crosstrek and Forester, are also currently available as hybrids with 194 electric-assisted horsepower. The Outback is built on the same platform, making the transition to a hybrid fairly easy. The final nail in the coffin comes from a recent Subaru-sponsored driving event, where a company product manager refused to answer specific questions about a hybrid Outback, but would not rule one out, either.