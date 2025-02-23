Subaru's Symmetrical AWD Explained: How Is It Different From Other AWD Systems?

All-wheel drive (AWD) is an attractive feature in areas where winter conditions prevail for much of the year or when additional traction is required. Every major automaker acknowledges this and provides some form of AWD. Mercedes-Benz has a 4MATIC system, Audi features the legendary Quattro, and BMW offers the xDrive technology. Each of these systems aims to improve traction and stability, with their functionality ranging from basic on-demand systems to sophisticated setups that deliver independent power and control to each wheel. One system that consistently distinguishes itself is Subaru's Symmetrical AWD, which utilizes a unique approach.

I have firsthand experience with Subaru's AWD system, having owned a 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium trim for three years. Like all Foresters, my model came standard with Symmetrical AWD, and I had the opportunity to test it in various road conditions. Whether I drove on highways or bumpy East African trails, the system offered constant traction and stability throughout. Unlike conventional AWD systems that respond to wheel slippage by adjusting power distribution, the Symmetrical AWD continuously supplies power to all four wheels. This ensures better traction and stability and helps maintain control in both daily driving and severe weather conditions.

While other AWD systems may only activate when slippage is detected, Subaru's system works to prevent slipping before it occurs. Aside from the Forester, the AWD is available on the Outback, Ascent, and Impreza, among several other models. Despite being marketed under one name, not all Subaru AWD systems are identical, though. Subaru employs up to four different AWD variations, which are tailored to different models and driving needs. With that said, how does Symmetrical AWD work?

