What Is BMW xDrive & How Does The Technology Work?

At its core, the xDrive technology is a full-time all-wheel drive that's designed to respond to changing road conditions and dynamically adjust itself, giving you a more versatile driving experience. The system consists of an electronic stability control, which uses sensors to monitor wheel speed, steering angle, brake force, and throttle input. Another part of the xDrive is the Dynamic Stability, which uses sensors to detect slippery surfaces and loss of grip.

Advertisement

The AWD uses this collected data to adjust torque distribution between the front and rear axles in real time. Typically, the xDrive splits power in a 40:60 ratio, a proportion that favors the rear wheels to maintain BMW's signature handling. However, when the system detects a loss of traction in, say, rainy conditions, the xDrive can route all the engine's power to one axle, giving you maximum control in any situation.

Besides the torque distribution, a key element in the xDrive is an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch. Located between the gearbox and driveshaft, the clutch manages torque delivery. Unlike traditional AWD or more mechanical 4WD setups, the xDrive doesn't rely on a center differential. Instead, it employs BMW's Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) for dynamic torque distribution. Upon detecting oversteer or understeer, the xDrive works with the DSC to stabilize the car by applying the right torque or braking to specific wheels. For instance, if the vehicle begins to oversteer, the system sends more power to the front wheels.

Advertisement