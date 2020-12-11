2021 Subaru WRX starts at $37,245, WRX STI has a $37,245 base price

We have good news if you want a 2021 Subaru WRX or WRX STI. The new Subaru WRX has the same base price as last year, but the Japanese carmaker has given it more standard kit. Starting at $27,495, Subaru’s rally-bred, four-door sedan remains standard with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, active torque vectoring, and a six-speed manual transmission (Subaru’s Sport Lineatronic CVT automatic is optional).

Power remains courtesy of a turbocharged 2.0-liter Boxer engine with direct injection, good for 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The base WRX variant comes with automatic climate control, dual USB ports, remote keyless entry, roof rack mounting brackets, and an Incline Start Assist system.

The base WRX also gets a 5.9-inch multifunction digital instrument cluster, a 6.5-inch infotainment touchscreen with Subaru STARLINK, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, and Sirius XM.

Higher up the trim ladder is WRX Premium. Starting at around $30,045, the premium model gets larger dark gray 18-inch wheels, fog lights, a power moonroof, automatic headlights with welcome lighting. The 2021 Subaru WRX Premium model also has a 7-inch multimedia plus system and a larger 7-inch infotainment touchscreen display.

Meanwhile, the 2021 WRX Limited has base prices at $32,095. It builds upon the standard kit in the Premium trim and adds a 10-way power driver’s seat, steering-responsive LED headlights, and LED fog lights.

Subaru offers a $2,100 option package for WRX Premium. It includes the 7-inch STARLINK multimedia system, a Harman Kardon audio system, blind-spot detection with lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Both Premium and Limited trims with the optional CVT auto gearbox receive Subaru’s SI-DRIVE driving modes and EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The latter includes pre-collision brake assist and throttle management, lane departure and away warning, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and lane departure prevention.

On the other hand, the 2021 WRX STI model gets a $250 price hike from last year, with base prices at around $37,245. WRX STI is Subaru’s ultimate high-performance sedan and has a 2.5-liter turbocharged Boxer-four with 310 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque.

Unlike WRX, the STI is only available with a six-speed manual transmission. It also symmetrical all-wheel drive with active torque vectoring, multi-mode vehicle dynamics control, and a multi-mode driver-controlled center differential (DCCD).

The base WRX STI model has 19-inch alloy wheels (black machine finish), summer performance tires, and Brembo brakes with six-piston front and dual-piston rear calipers. Inside, WRX STI has Black Ultrasuede upholstery with leather bolsters and red stitching.

It also has a flat-bottom leather tiller with integrated controls for the cruise control, audio system, and Bluetooth connectivity. Recaro front seats are a $2,250 option.

Last but not least, the 2021 WRX STI Limited has base prices starting at $41,945. It gets standard Recaro seats with an eight-way power driver’s seat, a 7-inch STARLINK multimedia and navigation system, a power moonroof, and a Harman Kardon audio system. It also has more safety features, including blind-spot detection, lane changing assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

And if you don’t fancy the STI’s largish rear wing, Subaru offers a low-profile lip spoiler at no extra cost. Prices do not include $925 destination and delivery charges. The 2021 Subaru WRX and hotrod WRX STI will arrive at U.S. dealerships in March 2021.