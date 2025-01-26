What Is Mercedes' 4MATIC & How Long Has It Been Around?

Mercedes' 4MATIC is actually several different types of all-wheel drive systems that are available on today's Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG vehicles. The history of all-wheel drive at Mercedes-Benz predates the 4MATIC label, taking us back to 1903.

That was the year Paul Daimler, founder Gottlieb Daimler's son, created the first all-wheel drive automobile concept. This came to fruition in 1907, with the production of the first all-wheel drive (AWD) car intended for day-to-day usage. This car was called the "Dernberg-Wagen" and was also equipped with four-wheel steering capability.

The next milestone in Mercedes-Benz All-Wheel Drive development came in 1951 with the start of Unimog production. The Unimog was a four-wheel drive truck designed for use in agriculture and was later adopted by the construction industry. The Unimog remains in production to this day, with more than 375,000 made since 1951 and operating in the toughest, most remote conditions. The vast majority of those stayed in Europe, with only 200 finding their way stateside between 2002 and 2007, although buyers with a few hundred thousand dollars to spare had a chance to buy a used Unimog U500 a few years back.

In 1972, development began the Gelåndewagen, now known as the high-priced G-Class. Production began in 1979. Originally designed to be an off-road-capable military vehicle, the G-Class has morphed into a highly capable, luxurious, and iconic vehicle that has become a favorite of wealthy people worldwide.

The first Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC system in a production car debuted in 1987, with the W124-series E-Class (pictured above). This vehicle had an electronically locking differential as part of its 4MATIC AWD system. During the intervening years, innovations like 4-ETS traction control and lighter-weight 4MATIC systems have been introduced. Today, just about all Mercedes-Benz vehicles are available with 4MATIC.