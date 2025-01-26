What Is Mercedes' 4MATIC & How Long Has It Been Around?
Mercedes' 4MATIC is actually several different types of all-wheel drive systems that are available on today's Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG vehicles. The history of all-wheel drive at Mercedes-Benz predates the 4MATIC label, taking us back to 1903.
That was the year Paul Daimler, founder Gottlieb Daimler's son, created the first all-wheel drive automobile concept. This came to fruition in 1907, with the production of the first all-wheel drive (AWD) car intended for day-to-day usage. This car was called the "Dernberg-Wagen" and was also equipped with four-wheel steering capability.
The next milestone in Mercedes-Benz All-Wheel Drive development came in 1951 with the start of Unimog production. The Unimog was a four-wheel drive truck designed for use in agriculture and was later adopted by the construction industry. The Unimog remains in production to this day, with more than 375,000 made since 1951 and operating in the toughest, most remote conditions. The vast majority of those stayed in Europe, with only 200 finding their way stateside between 2002 and 2007, although buyers with a few hundred thousand dollars to spare had a chance to buy a used Unimog U500 a few years back.
In 1972, development began the Gelåndewagen, now known as the high-priced G-Class. Production began in 1979. Originally designed to be an off-road-capable military vehicle, the G-Class has morphed into a highly capable, luxurious, and iconic vehicle that has become a favorite of wealthy people worldwide.
The first Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC system in a production car debuted in 1987, with the W124-series E-Class (pictured above). This vehicle had an electronically locking differential as part of its 4MATIC AWD system. During the intervening years, innovations like 4-ETS traction control and lighter-weight 4MATIC systems have been introduced. Today, just about all Mercedes-Benz vehicles are available with 4MATIC.
How many different 4MATIC systems are there for Mercedes-Benz vehicles?
There are several different types of 4MATIC systems available on today's Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG vehicles. Mercedes-Benz's 4MATIC systems are known as either 4MATIC Variable All-Wheel Drive or 4MATIC Permanent All-Wheel Drive.
4MATIC Variable All-Wheel Drive is found on the CLA Coupe and the GLA SUV, vehicles that have been designed for front-wheel drive (FWD). These vehicles' 4MATIC systems allow them to operate as a normal FWD car or SUV under normal conditions, which maximizes their fuel economy. When the going gets tough and road conditions deteriorate, the 4MATIC Variable All-Wheel Drive transfers 50% of the power to the rear wheels for increased safety and security.
The other Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC technology offered is 4MATIC Permanent All-Wheel Drive, for its vehicles that have been developed with rear-wheel drive. It is offered on the E-Class Sedan, the S-Class Sedan, the GLE Coupe and SUV, and the GLS SUV. As the "Permanent" name suggests, this 4MATIC system is always on, providing all four wheels with power and grip. The benefits of this 4MATIC Permanent AWD system can be appreciated at all times, whether the road is dry or slick.
How do the 4Matic systems work?
Since Mercedes-Benz has split off its performance vehicles into a separate Mercedes-AMG division, it has also adapted its 4MATIC AWD systems to the higher-performance needs of these more extreme cars and SUVs. Mercedes-AMG-branded vehicles with 4MATIC will have one of three different All-Wheel Drive systems.
The first of these is AMG Performance 4MATIC Variable All-Wheel Drive, designed for the AMG models of the CLA and GLA. It is similar to the Mercedes-Benz Variable system for Front-Wheel Drive vehicles, but adds a multi-disc clutch and specific AMG tuning for the rear differential controls.
Next is the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ Variable All-Wheel Drive, which is used on AMG versions of the E-Class Sedan, E-Class All Terrain Wagon, and S-Class Sedan. This 4MATIC system calculates the perfect distribution of engine torque at any given moment based on the road conditions. This can range anywhere from 100% rear-wheel drive to any degree of all-wheel drive, with the objective of providing AMG-specific handling characteristics along with the best possible traction.
Finally, we have AMG Performance 4MATIC Permanent All-Wheel Drive, which, like the Mercedes-Benz Permanent system, is an always-on All-Wheel Drive system. One interesting difference with the AMG version is that it provides a fixed torque split of 31% front and 69% rear for AMG coupes, convertibles, and sedans, while AMG SUVs get a torque split of 40% front and 60% rear. This 4MATIC system is used on the AMG variants of the E-Class Sedan, the GLE Coupe and SUV, and the GLS SUV.