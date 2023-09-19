Is The Subaru BRZ All Wheel Drive?

Following a somewhat rocky beginning with quirky cars like the tiny 360, Subaru carved out a successful niche in the U.S. market. By offering reliable and reasonably priced all-wheel drive cars and SUVs, Subaru offered the perfect vehicles for snowy climates or drivers with an adventurous streak yearning to venture off-road.

Subaru is so tightly associated with the all-wheel drive movement that some consumers are under the impression that the brand's entire lineup is AWD, but there is one exception: the rear-wheel-drive-only BRZ sports car. The reason that the BRZ is so unlike its Subaru siblings is that it's the product of a partnership with Toyota, and its now-defunct subsidiary Scion.

Designed to compete against the likes of Mazda's Miata, the compact coupe was developed jointly with two other cars, Toyota's 86 and Scion's FR-S. That collaborative process required some compromises in design, one of which was adopting a rear-wheel drive platform. Although some Subaru fanboys are ever hopeful that a factory-produced AWD BRZ will eventually surface, that's unlikely for a couple reasons.