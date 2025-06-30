2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport Hybrid First Drive: More Rugged Model Is A Niche Too Far

The Honda CR-V and its compact crossover brethren have become bestsellers by offering the utility of traditional SUVs without the compromises needed for off-road capability most people will never use. But like pet owners who splurge for expensive dog food for an imagined connection to their canines' wolf ancestry, new car shoppers are looking for a deeper connection to their crossovers' rugged roots. Or at least, that's what Honda thinks.

The 2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport brings the dirt-ready TrailSport badge previously applied to the Passport, Pilot, and Ridgeline to Honda's bestselling model. The CR-V is also the first hybrid TrailSport model, continuing Honda's strategy of bundling hybrid powertrains with higher trim levels, helping to nudge customers in the direction of these more-efficient powertrains.

But while the CR-V itself was a pioneer of the compact crossover genre, the TrailSport is more of a cover. Several equivalent diet off-road models like the Hyundai Tucson XRT, Kia Sportage X-Pro, Nissan Rogue Rock Creek, and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland already exist. And while there's no Wilderness version of the Subaru Forester Hybrid, it already has plenty of capability baked in. So where can Honda improve?