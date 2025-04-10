2025 Ford Bronco Sport First Drive: Sasquatch Boosts Off-Road Talent But At A Price

With the nose of the new 2025 Bronco Sport pointed directly at the ground, I couldn't see the horizon or the sky out of the windshield. My left rear tire was up in the air with about a dozen people standing by watching. The employee from Ford who was directing this part of our off-road expedition had successfully guided four other drivers down this particularly treacherous set of rocks via two-way radio, and I was the last to drive down.

Between the first car's descent and mine, however, the already-strong desert winds had picked up significantly. Gusts that felt strong enough to tip the Bronco Sport over were drowning out the guide's directional commands and it was impossible to make out what he was saying over the radio. I opened my door and asked for help.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

It wasn't a particularly proud moment for me, especially since I consider myself a relatively seasoned off-roader, but I wasn't ashamed either. I wasn't sure if my next move would see me crawl down the trail, or if the Bronco Sport would end up on its roof, and I wasn't inclined to find out. The trail guide walked over to the Bronco Sport, climbed in, and took the reins. He put it in reverse, set the right line and moved it down the trail a few feet before handing it back off to me. An exercise in humility, certainly, but also a good example of just how capable the Bronco Sport has become.

