Which Ford Models Still Offer The Tremor Package?

In Ford truck-and-SUV parlance, the Raptor represents the maximum in dirt capability – it reigns supreme. Raptor versions of the F-150, the Bronco, and the Ranger, all offer extreme off-road prowess with equipment like specialized wheels and tires, lifted suspension, and the latest in off-road tech. All that gear makes sense if you have a regular schedule of off-roading, desert running, or launching your vehicle off the biggest sand dunes you can find, but there's definitely room for a more modest approach to hitting the trails. That's where the Tremor packages come in.

Several Ford vehicles are offered with Tremor packages, which are different from the Raptors. They're designed for lighter-duty off-roading, with modest versions of off-road equipment. Instead of outright dominating in the dirt, these are packages that will provide a platform for adventure and make you a bit less nervous about scraping the undersides of your new truck or SUV. Currently, the Ford Maverick, F-150, F-Series Super Duty, and Expedition are all available with Tremor packages. A Ranger Tremor is available in other countries, but not in the United States. The Ford Everest (also not available in the US) gets an optional Tremor package too. Finally, in 2026, an Explorer Tremor is on its way as well. It will have off-road tuned suspension, a lifted ride height, underbody protection (skid plates), and some Tremor logos and brightwork to help it stand out in a crowd. That's basically the theme with Tremor vehicles.