Which Ford Models Still Offer The Tremor Package?
In Ford truck-and-SUV parlance, the Raptor represents the maximum in dirt capability – it reigns supreme. Raptor versions of the F-150, the Bronco, and the Ranger, all offer extreme off-road prowess with equipment like specialized wheels and tires, lifted suspension, and the latest in off-road tech. All that gear makes sense if you have a regular schedule of off-roading, desert running, or launching your vehicle off the biggest sand dunes you can find, but there's definitely room for a more modest approach to hitting the trails. That's where the Tremor packages come in.
Several Ford vehicles are offered with Tremor packages, which are different from the Raptors. They're designed for lighter-duty off-roading, with modest versions of off-road equipment. Instead of outright dominating in the dirt, these are packages that will provide a platform for adventure and make you a bit less nervous about scraping the undersides of your new truck or SUV. Currently, the Ford Maverick, F-150, F-Series Super Duty, and Expedition are all available with Tremor packages. A Ranger Tremor is available in other countries, but not in the United States. The Ford Everest (also not available in the US) gets an optional Tremor package too. Finally, in 2026, an Explorer Tremor is on its way as well. It will have off-road tuned suspension, a lifted ride height, underbody protection (skid plates), and some Tremor logos and brightwork to help it stand out in a crowd. That's basically the theme with Tremor vehicles.
What sort of equipment does the Tremor package offer?
Like other Tremor vehicles, the F-150 Tremor gets a suspension lift for better approach and departure angles, along with 33-inch all-terrain tires, specially-tuned suspension, rock-crawl mode, and some unique aesthetics. On the F-Series Super Duty, the Tremor package is available on XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum trims. It requires going with the 7.3-liter V8 engine (you can't have the diesel engine and the Tremor package), but it adds massive 35-inch all-terrain tires, upgraded springs (with a lift of course), off-road running boards to protect the body, and underbody skid plates.
The Expedition Tremor is a good way to get a full family pretty far off-road. The up-fitted version of Ford's three-row SUV gets four-wheel drive as standard, an electronic locking differential, rock-crawl mode, specialized wheels, 33-inch all-terrain tires, and a lot of creature comforts on the inside to make things comfortable along the way. According to Ford, the Expedition Tremor has 10.6 inches of ground clearance, which is certainly enough to clear most obstacles. Painted tow hooks, embroidered "Tremor" logos on the seats, and a unique front grille all set things off aesthetically.
The smallest Tremor vehicle is the Ford Maverick. I tested the Maverick in its street-performance Lobo trim earlier this year and I was impressed by its on-road capabilities – the Tremor goes a different direction though, with skid plates, off-road tuned suspension, extra ground clearance, all-terrain tires, and a lockable rear differential.