Ford Tremor Vs. Raptor: What's The Difference Between These Pickup Variants?

The Ford F-Series is the best selling vehicle in the U.S., and that's a position it's enjoyed for over 40 years. Part of its success is the breadth of capabilities it offers, from basic work trucks all the way up to ultra-plush luxury versions. It's a highly-capable truck with a lot to offer. And, it's the only Ford vehicle that's currently offered with the Tremor and Raptor variants.

Under the hood of the F-150 Tremor is Ford's 5.0-liter V8 engine which puts out 400 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. Under the body are 33-inch all-terrain tires and a lifted ride height compared to standard F-150s. It also gets skid plates, unique suspension tuning with twin-tube dampers, a special Trail Control drive mode, and selectable off-roading modes. Sounds like a more-than-sufficient starter kit for serious off-roading.

The Raptor, however, takes a big step up. On top of adding a unique widebody look with lots of Raptor-exclusive aesthetic touches, it comes standard with Ford's 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which puts out 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. It also gets 35-inch tires (37's are available), the same Trail-Control drive mode as the Tremor, front and rear tow hooks, and Fox Racing shocks with live valves. Lest we forget, there's also the absolutely-bonkers F-150 Raptor R, which uses a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that produces 720 hp — more than enough to rip across any desert sand dune at speed.

