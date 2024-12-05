Ford Tremor Vs. Raptor: What's The Difference Between These Pickup Variants?
Ford's two toughest off-road nameplates these days are Tremor and Raptor. The Raptor dates back to 2010 when it first debuted on an F-150, while the Tremor name dates back much further – to 2002, as a package offered on the Ford Ranger. Current editions of these nameplates both come with serious equipment for tackling all the obstacles the outdoors can throw at you. Tremor packages and trim levels are available on a number of different trucks from Ford, while Raptor name plates are spread across a few different trucks and SUVs. But these two nameplates aren't exactly the same.
Essentially, the Tremor nameplate means that some additional off-road equipment has been added to a standard vehicle. It's a set of changes serious enough to increase the cost and upgrade the tough-terrain readiness of some rigs, but it's not a major overhaul. Meanwhile, the Raptor name only applies to Ford's toughest off-road products, typically those with major suspension upgrades, unique powertrains, and a demeanor tough enough for just about any terrain.
F-150 Tremor and F-150 Raptor/Raptor R
The Ford F-Series is the best selling vehicle in the U.S., and that's a position it's enjoyed for over 40 years. Part of its success is the breadth of capabilities it offers, from basic work trucks all the way up to ultra-plush luxury versions. It's a highly-capable truck with a lot to offer. And, it's the only Ford vehicle that's currently offered with the Tremor and Raptor variants.
Under the hood of the F-150 Tremor is Ford's 5.0-liter V8 engine which puts out 400 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. Under the body are 33-inch all-terrain tires and a lifted ride height compared to standard F-150s. It also gets skid plates, unique suspension tuning with twin-tube dampers, a special Trail Control drive mode, and selectable off-roading modes. Sounds like a more-than-sufficient starter kit for serious off-roading.
The Raptor, however, takes a big step up. On top of adding a unique widebody look with lots of Raptor-exclusive aesthetic touches, it comes standard with Ford's 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which puts out 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. It also gets 35-inch tires (37's are available), the same Trail-Control drive mode as the Tremor, front and rear tow hooks, and Fox Racing shocks with live valves. Lest we forget, there's also the absolutely-bonkers F-150 Raptor R, which uses a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that produces 720 hp — more than enough to rip across any desert sand dune at speed.
The Ranger Tremor and Ranger Raptor
Just beneath the F-150 in terms of size, is Ford's midsize truck, the Ranger. The Ranger has the distinction of being the first Ford truck to have offered a Tremor package (back in 2002), but you can no longer get one in 2024. The last time Ford offered a Tremor Off-Road package for the Ranger was in 2023. Like the other Rangers from that year, the Ranger Tremor was powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that put out 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. On top of the standard equipment it added 32-inch tires, Fox shocks, a moderate suspension lift (0.8 inches), skid plates and some upfitter switches for the interior. That was enough to make it a seriously capable truck, but in 2024, Ford decided to do quite a bit more.
Already available overseas, the Ranger Raptor debuted in the United States in 2024, and it comes loaded with all the equipment you'd expect. The standard Ranger gets the previously-mentioned 2.3-liter engine, but the Raptor gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque — big upgrades for the midsize truck. It also has a wider stance than the standard Ranger (and widebody fenders), with 33-inch tires, front-and-rear locking differentials, Fox shocks, and a 360-degree camera that can be used out on the trail.
Other Tremor and Raptor variants
Ford's smallest truck, and one of the smallest trucks you can buy in the United States, is the Maverick. No Maverick Raptor currently exists (but personally, I'd love to see one) likely because of the Maverick's modest underpinnings. Unlike the body-on-frame setup of something like the F-150 or Ranger, the Maverick rides on unibody construction which packs less potential off-road capability, even if you throw a lift kit and some big tires at it. Instead, the Maverick is available with a Tremor package which offers off-road tuned suspension, an electronically-locking rear differential, a small lift, and all-terrain tires.
A Ford Super Duty Tremor package increases the trail capability of one of Ford's biggest rigs by adding features like 35-inch all-terrain tires, off-road tuned suspension, and crawl-control modes. There's also a Ford Expedition Tremor on the horizon which will come with Ford's turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with 440 hp, skid plates, re-tuned suspension, 33-inch tires, and a host of styling updates to the three-row family-hauling SUV. Finally, there's the Bronco Raptor (Ford's only Raptor SUV) which uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 putting out 418 hp to blast through the wilderness. It also gets heavy-duty off-road equipment like Fox shocks, upgraded suspension hardware, massive 37-inch tires, electronically-locking front and rear differentials, rock rails, and skid plates.