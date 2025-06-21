These Are The 3.6L Pentastar Years To Avoid (According To Owners)

The Pentastar engine from Chrysler was first released in 2010 for the 2011 model year, and it's still used today. You can find it in a huge variety of popular Stellantis cars like the Chrysler 200 and the Dodge Charger, as well as in SUVs like the Dodge Journey and pickup trucks like the RAM 1500.

Considering it's still being used in new vehicles over a decade and a half since its release, the 3.6-liter Pentastar engine has proved successful. It's often lauded as reliable and powerful, often also described as one of the most reliable Chrysler engines of all time. Most telling of all, the design has changed relatively little throughout the years. In fact, the Pentastar doesn't officially have different generations.

Instead, Pentastar engines are distinguished by their different power levels and volumes. Nonetheless, as we'll see, Stellantis did make revisions and modifications through the years, often in direct response to customer-reported problems.

Thus, it makes sense that the earliest Pentastar years make up the majority of the years to avoid on this list. As found on online forums and customer review aggregation sites like Edmunds, CarComplaints, and Cars.com, the consumer response to the earlier years had the most negative feedback.