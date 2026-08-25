15 Of The Most Iconic American Cars Ever Made

The U.S. is one of the pioneers in the automotive industry and is also one of the largest automotive markets in the world, so it just makes sense for it to produce some iconic vehicles. These cars and trucks have all left indelible marks on the automotive industry, on America, and to some extent, to global culture.

These vehicles vary in size, shape, and production status, with some of them being made in the 1900s, while others arriving on the market more than a hundred years later. We have models that were absolute hits, selling hundreds of thousands of units, while some only had a limited run of less than a hundred copies. We also have examples that have been in continuous production for several decades now, while one of our cars was only produced for a few years before its maker folded.

This list isn't arranged in order of importance, and we might even be missing a few models that you might've thought of. Unfortunately, we cannot add every American car that made a name for itself. But the models we are adding today have all, in one way or another, helped define what an American car is.