5 Electric Vehicles From China That Are Cheaper Than Teslas

First up, we have the BYD Seagull — one of China's best-selling all-electric vehicles. It costs $7,800 (¥56,800), which, as we alluded to in the introduction, makes it about six times cheaper than the cheapest Tesla. However, even though we don't get the Seagull/ Surf here in the U.S., you can still ditch your Tesla Model 3 in favor of better options. Interestingly, the Seagull is so much of a "common person car" that it, along with all other cars under 4 meters (13.1 feet) long, are banned from driving in Shanghai, as it's seen as too plebeian to be seen on Shanghai's streets.

In our books, that's more of a compliment than anything. An EV so affordable that the powers that be think it'll paint their city as "cheap" — if that's not a win on pricing, then what is? Another interesting tidbit about Shanghai is that cars that are not registered in the city, i.e., cars that do not have Shanghai plates, are also banned from driving in parts of the city.

Anyway, the Seagull, also called the Dolphin Surf in some places, is good value – it has seating space for five people, a range of 190 miles, and a 30.1 kWh battery. All of these factors combine to make the Seagull one of China's most popular cars, a fact that is evidenced by the one millionth Seagull unit being sold in June 2025, just 27 months from the date it was launched.