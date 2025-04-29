10 Of 2025's Fastest Cars That You Can't Buy In The US
America has no shortage of fast cars. After all, it's the country where high-horsepower V8 muscle cars are the norm. But the U.S. can compete in the highest echelons of the automotive industry as well. The all-American SSC Tuatara hypercar hits a bonkers 282.9 mph. The Hennessey Venom F5 is also no slouch with a top speed of 271.6 mph. And you don't need limited exoticas to reach those crazy figures; the 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 hits 233 mph, courtesy of a 1,064 hp 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8.
Since the U.S. is the second-largest car market in the world, it also gets most hypercars. Yet, due to various constrictions, many fast cars are absent from the U.S. market. Some never arrived because automakers think that people won't buy them. Others are stuck in trade wars and bans. Whatever the reason, Americans can't have them. Not via a dealer. Not via import. These are the fastest cars you can't buy in the U.S., focusing on top speed and acceleration.
2025 Toyota GR Yaris RZ (143 mph)
The U.S. has the GR Corolla. With AWD, three-cylinder turbo and stick shift, Toyota's rally-inspired hot hatch has enthusiasts waiting in line. The GR Corolla is great with the eight-speed automatic, too, giving non-purists a taste of JDM driving extravaganza.Even so, we still wish Toyota also offered the GR Yaris stateside. Looking at the specs, it's easy to see why. The latest 2025 GR Yaris RZ has 300 horsepower, same as the GR Corolla. But it also weighs significantly less. GR Yaris: 2,822. GR Corolla: 3,274 pounds. The GR Yaris has a shorter wheelbase, which, in theory, should make it more agile. Indeed, publications over the pond praise the GR Yaris for being agile, yet still stable in the corners.
The latest "RZ" evolution of the GR Yaris should also be significantly faster than the GR Corolla. The second evolution of the model, launched last year, reached 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.2 seconds with 276 horsepower. The more potent RZ should cut a few tenths off that time, making it significantly quicker than GR Corolla's 0-60 sprint of 4.9 seconds.
Both cars are electronically limited to 143 mph. Still, the GR Yaris has a trick up its sleeve — a special Circuit Mode (Japan-only feature) that raises the limit when it determines that you entered a race track via GPS. Toyota still hasn't published official top speed figures, but the GR Yaris should be capable of 150+ mph. As a bonus, the Circuit Mode also has anti-lag control — yet another feature the GR Corolla lacks.
2025 Hyundai i30 N Fastback w/ Performance Package (155 mph)
The 2025 Hyundai Elantra N is one of the most engaging affordable performance cars in the U.S. 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo with 276 hp and 289 lb-ft of torque. Six-speed manual. Excellent driving dynamics. Roomy, useful interior. Basically, everything that enthusiasts short on cash would want in a fun daily driver.
The Elantra N does look a bit hideous, though. It's too aggressive from every angle, combining several design tricks that don't gel together. We know for a fact that Hyundai can do better, because in Europe, it offers the i30 N Fastback. This incredibly stylish four-door coupe is way more attractive than the Elantra N, and crucially, easier on the eyes. There is no question it will age better. That sloping rear hatch reveals a large aperture, meaning it can accept bulkier items.
It also offers similar performance. The i30 N Fastback with the Performance Package has the same 2.0-liter with 276 horsepower, propelling it to 62 mph in 6.1 seconds. Top speed: limited to 155 mph. It also comes with a six-speed manual for a more engaging drive, alongside the N DCT dual-clutch gearbox. Unlike most of its rivals, the i30 N Fastback remains a front-wheel-drive vehicle, though it has an N Power Sense Axle for improved grip and steering feedback. It also weighs 3,150 pounds — not bad for a four-door coupe.
2025 Cupra Formentor VZ3 (155 mph)
Want a VW Golf R, but in a more stylish, crossover package? Sorry, the Cupra Formentor VZ3 is for Europeans only. Yes, Cupra will almost certainly enter the U.S. market by the end of this decade, but as an EV-only brand. So, no four-cylinder turbocharged magic and Spanish charm for America anytime soon. The Formentor VZ3 borrows the 2.0-liter engine from the Golf R, which is as potent as four-cylinder engines go. It produces 328 hp and comes exclusively with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. Thanks to the excellent AWD traction, this angry crossover sprints to 62 mph (100 km/h) in swift 4.8 seconds. Cupra limited the top speed to 155 mph, but we reckon it will do more without the limiter.
Cupra did its part and made sure the Formentor VZ3 handles cornering duties like the best out there. The AWD system, for instance, has a torque splitter that provides torque vectoring on the rear axle for better driving dynamics. It also comes with optional six-piston Akebono brakes, which make sure it always stops in a timely manner.
Since it's a crossover, the Formentor VZ3 is decently practical, too. It's spacious for passengers, even on the rear bench, where it offers more headroom than its coupe-like rivals. Yet, it also looks better than any of those awkward crossovers, like the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. Heck, it's one of the best-looking crossovers currently on sale, period.
2025 GAC AION Hyptec Hyper SSR Sprint Edition (155 mph)
With a top speed of 155 mph, this stylish Chinese electric supercar doesn't look too impressive. But make no mistake, the AION Hyptec Hyper SSR is one of the quickest four-wheel machines currently on sale worldwide. It gets to 62 mph (100 km/h) in stupefying 1.9 seconds, subjecting the passengers to a g-force of 1.7g. Yup, that would feel like a rocket launch, which is not surprising, as GAC developed the Hyper SSR with input from the Chinese National Space Administration (imagine Ford collaborating with NASA on a new GT).
These numbers aren't at all surprising when you see what hides under the attractive sheet metal. The Hyper SSR has three electric motors that produce 1,225 horsepower and 907 lb-ft of torque. Two-speed transmission. A 74.9-kWh battery that provides 314 miles of range. To tame all that power, GAC equipped its flagship with carbon ceramic brakes, and aerodynamic add-ons, such as carbon fiber front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser. There is also an active rear spoiler for more downforce at higher velocities, and an electronically limited-slip differential.
Still, it's not just about the electric drivetrain. After all, China already leads the way there, so it's not surprising to see those figures. The Hyper SSR is an engineering gem in other areas, featuring advanced construction from aluminum and carbon fiber. As a result, it weighs just 4,387 pounds, which is impressive for an EV. With its automatic butterfly-style doors that detect people and objects, it's a showstopper, too.
2025 Volkswagen Golf R Variant R-Performance Package (168 mph)
Fast estates are some of the coolest cars around — unmatched, practicality, in terms of great performance in one neat package. The problem, at least for American drivers, is that there aren't too many of them around. They are also exorbitantly expensive. BMW M5 Touring: $125,275. Audi RS 6 Avant: $126,600.
In Europe, though, you can have an RS 6 Avant in a more compact, cheaper package. The Golf R Variant has the same 2.0-liter turbo-four as the hatchback, which in Europe makes 328 horsepower. Equipped with the quick-shifting seven-speed DSG gearbox, this compact super-wagon can reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.8 seconds, almost as fast as yesteryear supercars. With the R-Performance package, Volkswagen raises the top speed to 168 mph, an astonishing figure for what is a compact wagon.
But the Golf R Variant isn't only a one-trick pony. Thanks to the 4Motion AWD system with R-Performance Torque Vectoring and DCC adaptive chassis control, it loves the corners, too. With the R-Performance package customers even get a Drift mode for tail-happy shenanigans and a Special mode designed for the conditions at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Heck, there is even a GPS lap timer onboard. You get all that in a practical package that even SUVs will find hard to beat. The Golf R Variant offers 58 cubic feet (1,642 liters) of storage volume with the rear seats down, up to the window line. So, yeah, the Golf R is hot hatch heaven, but the wagon variant brings you into the realm of practical automotive nirvana.
2025 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Estate (168 mph)
The Golf R Variant is the perfect performance vehicle for price-sensitive people with families. Still, if the budget allows, there is no question that the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Estate is the superior car. At the end of the day, it's a Mercedes-Benz, so you get a way more premium cabin, with nicer materials, fit, and finish.
What's with that name, though? Well, it's complicated. Like, really. This super-wagon has F1-inspired plug-in hybrid tech inside, which is the most complicated powertrain on sale today. A 2.0-liter turbo-four good for 469 horsepower serves as the starting point. Attached to it — a 203-horsepower electric motor with a two-speed gearbox. There is a second electric motor that spools the turbo for instant response, and another one on the front axle. Also, a 9-speed auto and a belt-driven starter-alternator. Sheesh. Overall, the powertrain delivers 671 hp and a staggering 752 lb-ft of torque. 0-62 mph: 3.4 seconds. Top speed: 168 mph with the optional AMG Driver's Package. Or, as fast as a supercar.
But, as colleague Chris Davies pointed out when he tested the sedan version, you shouldn't buy the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance. AMG's super-wagon is mega quick, yes, but it also weighs 4,888 pounds. That's more than any Toyota Tacoma currently on sale, period. To battle that, AMG made the suspension overly stiff, to the point of being uncomfortable. The C 63 S wagon struggles to hide its weight in the corners, and the four-cylinder sounds surprisingly tame. Oh, and it only gets 3 miles of electric-only range.
2025 Alpine A110 R Turini (177 mph)
Dreaming of a lightweight sports car designed for twisty roads? Well, if you live in America, you can have the Mazda MX-5 Miata, which has the right recipe for happiness. But what if you also want more straight-line performance? Well, a Porsche 718 Cayman could work, but at 3,104 pounds, it's too heavy to be considered lightweight.
Across the pond, though, there is the Alpine A110 R Turini — a 2,385-pound featherweight mid-engine sports car from Renault's performance brand. Yup, it weighs as much as an MX-5 Miata, thanks to the standard carbon package, which shaves 75 pounds off the tamer A110 S. Yet, the A110 R packs a way more potent motor than the Mazda — the 1.8-liter turbo-four produces 300 horsepower and 251 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, this tiny turbo powerhouse propels the A110 R to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.9 seconds. Top speed: 177 mph.
The fact that the A110 R manages all this by driving only the rear wheels is even more impressive. But Alpine's most hardcore sports car is still at its best on a twisty road. It's super agile. Playful. Hyper-reactive, even. The best part — you don't need to reach three-digit figures to experience its handling balance. Still, it's ready for track use from the factory. You get bump and rebound damper adjustments, like on a race car. Semi-slick Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Special ZF dampers and Eibach springs. Fingers crossed Alpine offers this hot pocket rocket when it (expectedly) enters the U.S. market in 2027.
2025 BMW M3 CS Touring (186 mph)
BMW also has a wagon version of its performance sports sedan, the M3. Still, unlike its Stuttgart-based rival, the C 63 S E Performance, the Bavarian company went with a much simpler drivetrain. The name is straightforward, too. In our eyes, the interior also looks better. The minimalistic dashboard, in particular, looks tastefully made.
The M3 Touring is as simple as it gets under the bonnet. It's equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6, producing 530 horsepower. No electric motors. No heavy batteries. Just good old black and gold explosions. Thanks to the excellent traction from the M xDrive AWD, that's good enough for a 0-62 mph sprint of 3.6 seconds. Go for the lightweight M3 CS Touring model, though, and the power rises to 550 hp, which cuts the acceleration figure by 0.1 seconds. Crucially, the M3 CS Touring can hit 186 mph (300 km/h) on the Autobahn. Beat that, AMG!
To help you cope with those immense velocities, BMW upgraded the M3 CS Touring with a roof spoiler, front splitter, and rear diffuser. The enhanced suspension should also make this super-wagon more capable in the corners, while optional carbon ceramic brakes ensure short stopping distances even after long track sessions. The CS version is 33 pounds (15 kg) lighter, which, while not much, should add to the driving experience. Finally, the standard titanium exhaust lowers the weight but also improves the noise. Impressive stuff, but unfortunately, the U.S. will only get the fatter (5,550 vs. 4,078 pounds) and more expensive M5 Touring.
BYD Yangwang U9 (192 mph)
Japan and Europe have long been the places an American enthusiast would look to for forbidden automotive fruits. Now, though, you can add China to that list. Case in point, BYD's latest all-electric hypercar, the Yangwang U9. This is easily one of the coolest Chinese cars you'll wish were sold in the U.S., packing a four-motor drivetrain and crazy suspension tech.
Utilizing the brand's e4 platform, the Yangwang U9 has an electric motor on each axle, producing 1,300 horsepower and 1,239 lb-ft of torque combined. Yup, that's more than McLaren't latest flagship, the W1 hybrid, which "only" makes 1,258 horsepower. Predictably, the U9 is a straight-line demon, reaching 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.36 seconds. Unlike most EVs, the U9 also tops at 192 mph, which would make it faster than the Corvette Z06. Oh, and it only costs around $230,000 in China, which, for a car with such performance, is a bargain.
But BYD's highest performing vehicle isn't only a one-dimensional tool — it also has one of the most advanced suspension systems in the world. U9's DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control System allows some crazy adjustments, like lifting the vehicle by 75 mm at an astonishing speed of 500mm/s. As such, the system can keep the hypercar level in the corners, allowing crazy cornering speeds. Heck, it can even jump over potholes, speed bumps, and road spikes, at speed! Not impressed? It can also drive on three wheels. Probably the best getaway vehicle in the world right now.
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra (217 mph)
The 1,020-horsepower Tesla Model S Plaid is undoubtedly one of the most impressive cars to come out of America lately. 0-60: 1.99 seconds. Top speed: 200 mph. It doesn't get any better than that as far as sedan performance is concerned, right? Well, Xiaomi, the smartphone/gadget maker, already outdid Tesla with its SU7 Ultra ultra-high-performance EV sedan. It's not even close. Here is a full comparison between the SU7 Ultra and Model S Plaid as a prove.
To put it bluntly, Xiaomi's Porsche Taycan-styled EV is by far the fastest and quickest sedan globally right now. It gets to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 1.98 seconds and does that without a rollout. The Tesla? Its 1.99-seconds figure is with a one-foot rollout. Without a rollout, the Model S Plaid gets to 60 in 2.1 seconds. SU7 Ultra's top speed also stands at 217 mph (350 km/h), same as the McLaren W1. Hardly surprising, as the SU7 Ultra packs a tri-motor powertrain that produces a staggering 1,527 hp, paired to a high-performance CATL Qilin 2.0 battery.
But Xiaomi didn't stop there. The braking system of the SU7 Ultra is a slap in the face of Model S Plaid's dubious brakes. Thanks to its huge Akebono brakes, the super-sedan needs only 101-feet (30.8 meters) to stop from 62 mph, the same as a last-gen Porsche 911 GT3. That's remarkable for a heavy EV, though thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber, Xiaomi managed to keep it at 4,861 pounds.