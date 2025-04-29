10 Of 2025's Fastest Cars That You Can't Buy In The US

The U.S. has the GR Corolla. With AWD, three-cylinder turbo and stick shift, Toyota's rally-inspired hot hatch has enthusiasts waiting in line. The GR Corolla is great with the eight-speed automatic, too, giving non-purists a taste of JDM driving extravaganza.Even so, we still wish Toyota also offered the GR Yaris stateside. Looking at the specs, it's easy to see why. The latest 2025 GR Yaris RZ has 300 horsepower, same as the GR Corolla. But it also weighs significantly less. GR Yaris: 2,822. GR Corolla: 3,274 pounds. The GR Yaris has a shorter wheelbase, which, in theory, should make it more agile. Indeed, publications over the pond praise the GR Yaris for being agile, yet still stable in the corners.

The latest "RZ" evolution of the GR Yaris should also be significantly faster than the GR Corolla. The second evolution of the model, launched last year, reached 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.2 seconds with 276 horsepower. The more potent RZ should cut a few tenths off that time, making it significantly quicker than GR Corolla's 0-60 sprint of 4.9 seconds.

Both cars are electronically limited to 143 mph. Still, the GR Yaris has a trick up its sleeve — a special Circuit Mode (Japan-only feature) that raises the limit when it determines that you entered a race track via GPS. Toyota still hasn't published official top speed figures, but the GR Yaris should be capable of 150+ mph. As a bonus, the Circuit Mode also has anti-lag control — yet another feature the GR Corolla lacks.

