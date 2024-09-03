10 Of The Coolest Chinese Cars You'll Wish Were Sold In The US

What are your thoughts on the Chinese automotive industry? Are you still imagining copycat cars with dated technology and questionable safety? Well, all these things were true until a few years ago, and frankly, Chinese manufacturers were rightfully ridiculed for their approach. Chinese cars were simply not good up until five years ago.

But things have changed in recent years — big time! Not only have Chinese automakers started implementing their own signature designs, but they have also started innovating. In some cases, they have even surpassed their established rivals, making big waves in the industry. That's particularly true in electrification, where China has the edge over other countries.

Still not a believer? Well, brace yourself because we are about to change your opinion. In this article, you'll be presented with the coolest Chinese cars that you wish were available in the U.S., and it doesn't matter whether you are captivated by design, tech, or performance because this list has it all. So, from blistering supercars to overpowering off-roaders, here is your A-Z on slick Chinese cars!

