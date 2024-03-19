The Tesla Rival Elon Musk Once Laughed At Just Had A Disastrous Road Test

Chinese electric car giant BYD, often seen as the toughest Tesla rival, apparently has a problem with the drive mechanism on one of its premium sedans. Swedish news outlet Teknikens Värld tested the BYD Seal, and found that its all-wheel-drive system doesn't work as expected, especially in crucial scenarios such as snow-covered roads where four-wheel propulsion a key differentiator.

On a hilly road coated with snow, offering a slippery surface, the vehicle is seen failing to engage its front wheels for propulsion. Similarly, when tested on a mechanized system of zero-friction rollers set on an eight-degree incline, the vehicle once again activated its rear-wheel drive functionality.

Teknikens Värld assessed all the driving modes available on the BYD Seal, of which they borrowed two test units, and found the four-wheel drive system malfunctioning. "The bottom line is that BYD Seal performs purely rear-wheel drive," writes the outlet. The Chinese company assessed the test footage and says it is thoroughly investigating the issue.

BYD, which continues its global expansion at a rapid pace, has garnered a lot of praise for the sheer quality, attention to detail, and the alluring pricing strategy of its cars. However, the apparent failure of its four-wheel drive system as highlighted in the report could put a dent in its reputation — right at a time when it's eyeing the U.S. market. It's unclear if the AWD failure on the Seal is a model-wide flaw, so we'll have to wait for results from BYD's internal assessment.