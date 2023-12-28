Xiaomi Is Making An Electric Car With Dreams Of Rivaling Porsche And Tesla
Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi has introduced its first in-house electric car. But contrary to its image as a maker of budget-centric devices, the company's first electric car, the SU7, is looking straight at the likes of Tesla and Porsche. A healthy chunk of the company's presentation at the glitzy launch event was spent comparing the car with the Porsche Taycan and the Tesla Model S. But those comparisons are not hollow, and some of its capabilities sound really impressive.
Short for Speed Ultra, the SU7 comes in two variants — a single-motor rear-wheel drive model and a higher-end SU7 Max trim with dual-motor and all-wheel drive (AWD) configuration. The Max trim is worth paying attention to, even though we don't know how much it will cost. Xiaomi is touting a battery range of 800 kilometers (497 miles), which eclipses that of the Mercedes EQS (447 miles), Tesla Model S (444 miles), and the Porsche Taycan Turbo (327 miles).
It can go from 0 to 100 kph in just 2.78 seconds, which is once again better than its Tesla and Porsche rivals. Moreover, the top speed of 265 kph (165 mph) also edges ahead of the Tesla Model S and the Porsche Taycan. Notably, the five-seat Xiaomi sedan will run the same Hyper OS software system that powers its phones and tablets and will offer native access to Xiaomi apps. Support for Apple's AirPlay and CarPlay are also part of the package.
It's a bag of tech surprises
While the performance figures are definitely impressive, the battery tech inside the Xiaomi SU7 is also worth a look. The company says its 800V HyperCharge system will offer enough juice for a 137-mile ride with just five minutes of plugged-in time, while 15 minutes of charging will deliver 317 miles of range. Xiaomi is chasing Porsche's sports car aesthetics and also seems to have taken some inspiration from the Aston Martin DB9 for the SU7's styling, both inside and outside.
The sports car-inspired seats are aggressively designed and come in ambitious shades like fiery red. However, the company has not ignored the utilitarian aspects while designing its high-end electric ride. The SU7 offers a generous 517 liter (approx. 18 cu. ft.) of trunk space and 105 liters of frunk space (approx. 3.75 cu. ft.), better than its Porsche and Tesla competitors. The regular variant offers a range of 668 kilometers (415 miles) and promises a top speed of 210 kph (130 mph).
Pricing remains a secret, but Xiaomi chief Lei Jun says the company harbors global ambitions for its EV efforts. "The Xiaomi SU7 is in trial production and it will hit the domestic market in a few months," he wrote. Xiaomi SU7 comes in Aqua Blue, Mineral Grey, and Verdant Green colors, with Jun noting that its asking price "will exceed your expectations." It is unclear when the car will reach the Western markets.