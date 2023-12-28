Xiaomi Is Making An Electric Car With Dreams Of Rivaling Porsche And Tesla

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi has introduced its first in-house electric car. But contrary to its image as a maker of budget-centric devices, the company's first electric car, the SU7, is looking straight at the likes of Tesla and Porsche. A healthy chunk of the company's presentation at the glitzy launch event was spent comparing the car with the Porsche Taycan and the Tesla Model S. But those comparisons are not hollow, and some of its capabilities sound really impressive.

Short for Speed Ultra, the SU7 comes in two variants — a single-motor rear-wheel drive model and a higher-end SU7 Max trim with dual-motor and all-wheel drive (AWD) configuration. The Max trim is worth paying attention to, even though we don't know how much it will cost. Xiaomi is touting a battery range of 800 kilometers (497 miles), which eclipses that of the Mercedes EQS (447 miles), Tesla Model S (444 miles), and the Porsche Taycan Turbo (327 miles).

It can go from 0 to 100 kph in just 2.78 seconds, which is once again better than its Tesla and Porsche rivals. Moreover, the top speed of 265 kph (165 mph) also edges ahead of the Tesla Model S and the Porsche Taycan. Notably, the five-seat Xiaomi sedan will run the same Hyper OS software system that powers its phones and tablets and will offer native access to Xiaomi apps. Support for Apple's AirPlay and CarPlay are also part of the package.