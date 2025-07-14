Why China Is Far Ahead Of The US In Terms Of EVs And Charging Infrastructure

The reason why China is far ahead of the U.S. in terms of EVs and charging infrastructure is down to each country's position in the global automotive marketplace. The U.S. has been making automobiles for around 130 years, with the first gasoline-powered American car going on sale in 1896. The vast majority of American automotive production has used internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The length of this ICE-based head start, from U.S.-based, as well as the other legacy producers, was simply too much for the Chinese automotive industry to catch up to, much less surpass.

So the Chinese government, which oversees the country's industrial policy, decided to take the lead in the still-evolving field of electric vehicles (EVs), or as China would define them, New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), which covers both battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles that must be plugged in to recharge. With the right policies in place, the Chinese EV industry could potentially lead the world. This has come to pass in the areas of EV technology, EV production levels, and EV charging infrastructure. Chinese EV development began back in 2009, with a subsidy program for public transit vehicles like taxis and buses. These incentives covered both types of NEV powertrains. The next step occurred in 2013, when a system of consumer subsidies was applied to individual NEV purchases. These subsidies ended in 2022, but they achieved the desired effect — new EV registrations hit 8.1 million by 2023, up 35% compared to the previous year. It's part of the reason why Chinese cars are so cheap.