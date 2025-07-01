This New EV Battery Patent Claims Extreme Range & Ultra-Fast Charging (5 Minutes Flat)

As electric vehicles continue to be seen more often on public roads, manufacturers across the world are relentlessly pushing to find the next great leap in battery technology. That is more clear than ever when you begin to look at the technological innovations Chinese brands like BYD and Huawei have announced. Specifically, Chinese tech company Huawei has recently revealed a patent for an all-new electric vehicle battery system that they claim offers up to nearly 1,900 miles of range and can be fully charged in five minutes.

While Huawei may not currently produce batteries for their electric vehicles, that doesn't mean the brand isn't looking to expand. However, this new patent claims to be able to hold energy densities up to 500 watt-hours per kilogram, which is nearly three times what typical lithium-ion batteries have. Of course, for now, it's just a patent. This battery may never actually come to fruition or get the same performance Huawei is claiming.

The lithium-ion batteries that are found in a majority of electric vehicles in North America have a current maximum range of just over 400 miles. The EV with the longest range is the Lucid Air, which can travel 410 miles on a single charge. The largest EV battery, which is found in the GMC Hummer EV, weighs nearly 3,000 pounds and only provides around 380 miles of driving range.