How Much Does The Xiaomi SU7 Cost & Can You Buy One In The United States?
Through the years, Xiaomi has made waves for many different reasons. Whether it's phones that take professional quality photos or smart bands that offer great bang for your buck, the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer has proven itself across various product categories. When Xiaomi announced its plans to manufacture its first electric vehicle, many people were skeptical that it could deliver on its promise of speed, power, and luxury. However, Xiaomi once again revealed that it could bite as hard as it could bark with the launch of the Speed Ultra 7 or SU7. But, how much does it cost to get one in your garage?
In 2024, Xiaomi shared that its base SU7 retails with a ¥215,900 price tag (around $30,000), which is around 10% cheaper than the slashed prices of the Tesla Model 3 in China. On the other hand, its more powerful models will set you back a little bit more at ¥245,900 (~$33,800) for the Xiaomi SU7 Pro and ¥299,900 (~$41,300) for the Xiaomi SU7 Max. Despite never having made EVs before, Xiaomi was able to successfully exceed targets, according to Business Insider. As of March 2025, CarNewsChina reports that prospective owners of the SU7 Pro should expect to wait up to 46 weeks. If you're willing to settle for the entry level SU7, you can cut a few weeks off the waiting time, which is around 9.5 months on average.
Can you buy the Xiaomi SU7 in the United States?
In 2024, Ford CEO Jim Farley made waves when he sang Xiaomi's SU7 praises during an interview. Despite this, AutoBlog reports that Americans shouldn't hold their breath, as there are no official plans for the Xiaomi SU7 line up to be sold commercially in the United States. While there could be many possible reasons why the Chinese company has opted out of the American market, the most obvious one is that ever-increasing tariffs on Chinese EVs hurt their bottom line. That said, Xiaomi seems to already have its hands full trying to meet the high demand and existing orders anyway.
Instead of the United States, the newly minted EV manufacturer has chosen Europe as its next big adventure. In March 2025, Xiaomi proudly announced how its latest brainchild, the SU7, is primed to join its integrated smart ecosystem at the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona. Not soon after, CarNewsChinese shared that the first SU7 units, which were among the thousands that were sold out within two hours of release, landed in the continent.
If you're already experiencing a serious case of FOMO from not having the option to own this EV, there are roundabout ways to get your hands on an SU7 in the United States, especially for non-American citizens or via authorized manufacturers. However, you might want to save yourself some stress and just consider another best-selling electric vehicle that is already available locally.