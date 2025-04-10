How Much Does The Xiaomi SU7 Cost & Can You Buy One In The United States?

Through the years, Xiaomi has made waves for many different reasons. Whether it's phones that take professional quality photos or smart bands that offer great bang for your buck, the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer has proven itself across various product categories. When Xiaomi announced its plans to manufacture its first electric vehicle, many people were skeptical that it could deliver on its promise of speed, power, and luxury. However, Xiaomi once again revealed that it could bite as hard as it could bark with the launch of the Speed Ultra 7 or SU7. But, how much does it cost to get one in your garage?

In 2024, Xiaomi shared that its base SU7 retails with a ¥215,900 price tag (around $30,000), which is around 10% cheaper than the slashed prices of the Tesla Model 3 in China. On the other hand, its more powerful models will set you back a little bit more at ¥245,900 (~$33,800) for the Xiaomi SU7 Pro and ¥299,900 (~$41,300) for the Xiaomi SU7 Max. Despite never having made EVs before, Xiaomi was able to successfully exceed targets, according to Business Insider. As of March 2025, CarNewsChina reports that prospective owners of the SU7 Pro should expect to wait up to 46 weeks. If you're willing to settle for the entry level SU7, you can cut a few weeks off the waiting time, which is around 9.5 months on average.

