Which Dodge Model Is The Most Popular Sports Car In 45 US States?

Sports cars certainly catch attention and turn heads on the road, but America's five best-selling vehicles for 2024 were still spacious SUVs and practical pickups. In fact, the most popular model was the Toyota RAV4 crossover SUV (which dethroned the Ford F-150 pickup truck). Only a lucky few among us own a sports car, with iSeeCars reporting that only 2.3% of American drivers own at least one.

But more than the public's ownership rate, the car search engine also listed the most popular sports car in each state — and the answer surprised us. Out of the 50 states in the Union, only five voted differently: California, Delaware, Hawaii, Virginia, and Washington — these states listed the Ford Mustang as their most popular sports car. As for the rest, they picked the Dodge Challenger. We did not expect this result, especially as Dodge discontinued the third-generation Challenger in 2023 and revealed a controversial replacement, the electric Dodge Charger Daytona.

iSeeCars determined this number by looking at the number of one- to five-year-old used cars sold in 2023, checking over 7 million records. While this does not include every generation of the Dodge Charger since 1966, this is still quite a comprehensive list and an impressive achievement for Dodge.

