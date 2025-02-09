What Are Jeepneys? How The Philippines' Public Transport Icon Was Created

The different modes of mass transportation used by cities and countries around the world are as diverse and colorful as the people they're made to move. Japan has high-speed bullet trains. New York City uses Yellow Cabs, while England has red double-decker buses, the Underground, and their famous black hackney carriages (taxi cabs). Gondolas rule Venice, San Francisco uses cable cars, and Thailand has its tuk-tuks. But in the streets that crisscross the Philippines, the "King of the Road" is the pervasive Jeepney.

Advertisement

As the name suggests, a Jeep is involved in the fabrication of these wildly personal and creative conveyances that have become as synonymous with the Filipino culture as the tasty Lumpia. The United States military operated from a number of bases in the Southeast Asian country during World War II. As is typical during a war, the fighting subsequently ravaged the land, particularly the streets and cable cars in Manilla.

Once the war was over, these well-supplied bases chock full of equipment — including vast quantities of Willys Jeeps – began to shutter, and the military started selling off the oddly named Jeeps for as little as $200 each. Needing a new way to move people and supplies around the country, industrious Filipinos bought them in bulk and began to resurrect the city's transportation infrastructure. Mechanics began converting the veritable endless supply into mass transit vehicles capable of going anywhere and called them jeepneys, a combination of the words "Jeep" and "jitney," a term used to describe a vehicle used to carry passengers cheaply.

Advertisement