Why Are They Called 'Jeeps' And What Does The Name Stand For?

While the Jeep wasn't the first "4x4" ever made, it certainly epitomizes running roughshod over mountainous terrains and, for many, has become the iconic representation of the 4x4 class as a whole. The lowercase use of the word "jeep" has historically been used to broadly define any number of small, compact off-road vehicles made by the likes of Bantam, Willys, or Ford up to World War II, and is still used today as an across-the-board generic term. On the other hand, the uppercase version ("Jeep") typically refers to those trademarked vehicles made later. In fact, the "Jeep" name wasn't officially trademarked (by Willys-Overland) until 1950.

Advertisement

But where did the term come from, and why are they called "jeeps" in the first place? To answer that, we must jump back to June 1940, when the United States Army solicited bids from 135 automakers asking for a small, general-purpose "light reconnaissance" 4x4 vehicle. that was cheap to repair but robust enough to carry a light machine gun.

Bantam turned in their Reconnaissance Car (BRC) prototype first. Two stories exist as to what happened next. The first says representatives from Willys and Ford were present when the Bantam prototype was first delivered to Camp Holabird. The second claims full access to the BRC (including blueprints and engineering data) was given to both companies so they could replicate their own versions. Whatever the case, Willys provided a prototype called the Quad (for the 4x4 system it used) and Ford the Model GP prototype – which didn't actually stand for "General Purpose," as many might believe.

Advertisement