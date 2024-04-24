When (And Why) Ford Began Producing Jeeps

Several automakers have produced Jeep-branded vehicles over the previous eight decades. Currently, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles owns the brand and produces a variety of Jeep vehicles. Chrysler has held the Jeep brand through its tumultuous past since 1987 through the DaimlerChrysler days, which ended in 2007, and Chrysler's bankruptcy in 2009. Chrysler acquired Jeep as part of its acquisition of American Motors Corporation (AMC), ending AMC's 17-year production run of Jeep vehicles.

Before AMC, Jeep was owned by Kaiser Motors from 1953 to 1970. The first civilian Jeep, or CJ, automaker was Willys-Overland. Released after the end of World War II in 1945, the Willys CJ-2A didn't stray too far from its wartime roots. The CJ-2A was marketed as a "powerhouse on wheels," according to Jeep, designed to work farm fields with a "belt-driven governor" to control engine speeds from "1,000 to 2,600 rpm" and an "onboard power take-off unit" to power farm implements and other tools.

However, the Jeep story started five years earlier with a call from the U.S. Army for bids to produce a "light reconnaissance vehicle tailored to Army specification.