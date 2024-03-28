Everything To Know About Flat Fender Willys Jeeps

Fenders are the protective shields that cover and frame the wheel wells on your car. They literally fend off unwanted dirt and debris that car tires kick up off the road. But what the heck is a flat fender — or Flatfender — on a Jeep?

Many changes have been made to Jeeps over the last eight decades, so the answer requires a lot of unpacking. However, the most straightforward answer is that a Jeep's flat fenders have thin angled sheet metal forming what appear to be flat, shelf-like mudguards above the front wheels. Meanwhile, the rear tub has body panels with cutouts for the back wheels.

Flat fenders also give additional clearance for bigger tires and improve approach angles in off-road scenarios. Many folks agree (while some would argue against the notion) that it's not a real Jeep without a flat fender. Despite where you might sit on that hotly debated topic, the first Willys flatties are the original Jeeps, and these golden oldies have experienced a renaissance among collectors.

In 1940, the U.S. Army sent a request for proposal to 135 automakers, asking them to build a general-purpose "light reconnaissance vehicle." It had to be a small 4x4 capable of hauling around a light machine gun that was quick, easy, and cheap to repair (with parts like thin metal fenders). Only three of the 135 manufacturers responded, including American Bantam, Willys-Overland, and Ford.