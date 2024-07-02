10 Of The Most Iconic Modes Of Transportation You Can Find Around The World

Anyone who has traveled will likely have encountered iconic transportation of some form. These widely recognized transport modes may have been in a far-flung destination, or perhaps even in your own city. Or, it could be that you've been glued to travel-oriented channels for years, like the Travel Channel or National Geographic.

The world is full of exciting ways of getting around. Some offer bumpy and sweaty rides, while others might be luxurious and comfortable or even offer some of the fastest journeys you can experience.

But as we continue our relentless march into the technological era, transport inevitably evolves, too. With emission and safety concerns much more of an issue than before, it's necessary to adapt these icons of our past. While engine types have to change and modern amenities are added, it's possible that many iconic transport types will change forever.

However, let's hope that the majority, if not all, can keep their classic aesthetics and characters while continuing their adaption to the present climate. From the Far East to the Americas, these are some of the most iconic transportation modes around the world today.