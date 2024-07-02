10 Of The Most Iconic Modes Of Transportation You Can Find Around The World
Anyone who has traveled will likely have encountered iconic transportation of some form. These widely recognized transport modes may have been in a far-flung destination, or perhaps even in your own city. Or, it could be that you've been glued to travel-oriented channels for years, like the Travel Channel or National Geographic.
The world is full of exciting ways of getting around. Some offer bumpy and sweaty rides, while others might be luxurious and comfortable or even offer some of the fastest journeys you can experience.
But as we continue our relentless march into the technological era, transport inevitably evolves, too. With emission and safety concerns much more of an issue than before, it's necessary to adapt these icons of our past. While engine types have to change and modern amenities are added, it's possible that many iconic transport types will change forever.
However, let's hope that the majority, if not all, can keep their classic aesthetics and characters while continuing their adaption to the present climate. From the Far East to the Americas, these are some of the most iconic transportation modes around the world today.
The Philippine jeepney
The jeepney is ubiquitous in the Philippines. It's also unique to the country and has become something of an icon over the years. They developed soon after World War II, when locals converted surplus U.S. military jeeps into passenger vehicles. They eventually extended the backs and added parallel benches and long metal roofs. At this point, they were loud, mini-bus-sized trucks that spewed out smoke and were proudly decorated in bright colors and images.
Even today, the decorations prevail and range from motifs of religious icons to movie stars. However, the modern jeepney is built from scratch. It consists of a heavy box frame and a stainless-steel body to which creative drivers adorn their unique decorations. The open-door design at the back allows for easy passenger loading and unloading, and riding around in one can cost as little as 15 cents in Manila. They can usually accommodate up to 30 passengers. But, it's not uncommon to see standing passengers, or even some brave souls hanging onto the back for dear life, or indeed, even sitting on the roof.
However, their older engines lack modern emission controls, and the Philippine government is currently launching a modernization project. On top of pushing to comply with Euro 4 emission standards, safety features such as seatbelts and speed limiters are also being implemented. Additionally, an electric jeepney is under development, but there are also conflicting plans to phase out the jeepney altogether in the name of modernization.
The Thai tuk-tuk
From elephants and lotus plants to Pad Thai and a smiling "wai," the list of iconic Thai symbols is a long one. However, the Land of Smiles also boasts several iconic forms of transport. The songthaew is a passenger vehicle much like the jeepney in the Philippines but smaller and without the extravagant decor. The long-tail boat is another emblematic transport mode and a romantic memory for anyone who has visited any Thai island.
Yet, for many, it's the cheeky little tuk-tuk that is the endearing image of this popular tourist hotspot. Ubiquitous in Bangkok but also found throughout the country, this three-wheeled auto-rickshaw was introduced in the 1960s. They are nippy little machines that can navigate narrow alleyways and dense traffic with ease. Traditionally, they feature a small two-stroke engine that produces the "tuk-tuk" sound that inspired the nickname. However, a project to develop modern, greener electric tuk-tuks in Thailand is underway.
Despite the tourist appeal, tuk-tuks are firmly integrated into everyday Thai life. However, some drivers prefer to pick up lucrative tourists who are not used to bargaining. Tuk-tuk tours are even a thing, and you can hire a driver for the day. That said, it may be best to hire from a reliable source unless you want to be carted around commission-giving gem stores and pushy tailor shops by persuasive drivers. But don't be put off what is otherwise an absolutely fun ride.
The Guatemalan chicken bus
A fleet of thousands of American school buses is something you may not expect to see on an adventure to the Central American country of Guatemala. Yet, as they blare their horns through densely packed streets or chug through the countryside on intercity journeys, that's exactly what you can witness.
Known as the "chicken bus" among tourists, these elaborately decorated buses are no longer transporting American kids to class. Instead, they are delivering suited-up professionals, traditionally dressed Indigenous women, bemused tourists, and just about anyone else to destinations throughout the country.
After reaching the milestone of ten years or 150,000 miles of school service in the U.S., they are auctioned off and driven all the way to Guatemala to start a new life. While some of these buses still retain the original yellow paintwork (and some still display the school district name), most have undergone creative transformations and showcase bright colors, complex designs, and flashing lights. The interiors are also vibrantly decorated.
However, you can't take away the fact that these buses are designed for young children. Therefore, legroom is at a minimum and long rides can get uncomfortable for long legs. In addition to the lack of legroom, they are usually crowded and packed with goods in transportation, including many chickens from where the buses get their nickname. And, with safety and environmental issues a concern, the future of the chicken bus remains uncertain.
The London double-decker bus
The double-decker bus is a common sight in U.K. cities. They usually hold around 80 passengers, and riding the different routes can be an excellent way to experience a bit of British culture. In fact, around the country, the upper deck has been known to become a bit of a party spot, especially on the weekends. Tourists can even ride open-top double-decker buses in most cities, and they are a popular sightseeing choice.
The red double-decker bus of London is the most widely recognized and iconic. The London General Omnibus Company pioneered early motorized buses, with the red variation making its debut in 1907. LGOC painted its entire fleet red in an effort to distinguish its vehicles from other bus companies, and London Transport continued this practice in 1933.
There have been several iconic models of the red London double-decker, including the Routemaster, which is possibly the most widely recognized. It was introduced as far back as 1956 and remained in operation as late as 2005. A New Routemaster took to the streets in 2012 and there is now an almost 1,000-strong fleet in operation.
Modern double-deckers now feature welcome additions such as wheelchair access, Wi-Fi, and air conditioning. They are also more friendly to the environment with their hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell models, and London was also the world's first city to showcase an all-electric double-decker bus. But the inclusion of CCTV has put an end to many of the top-deck parties.
The Yellow Cabs in New York City
When the New York Taxicab Company launched in 1907 with a fleet of yellow-painted cabs, founder Harry N. Allen likely didn't realize the icon he was creating. Painted yellow for easy recognition, other taxi companies followed suit, which led to decades of yellow-dominated NYC streets. Well over a century later, they are still in force and are the most widely recognized form of transport in the city.
With its distinctive boxy design and roomy interior, the most iconic NYC yellow cab is the Checker Marathon. It flooded the New York downtown throughout the 60s, 70s, and 80s, and the final one entered retirement in 1999. Its unique aesthetic made serial appearances throughout these decades in cinema and TV. Among the best of these are Martin Scorsese's 1976 classic "Taxi Driver" and the hit comedy show starring Danny DeVito, "Taxi." And, despite its phasing out, the Marathon remains an enduring symbol of the time.
With a bigger focus on safety and technology nowadays, the modern yellow cab has evolved quite some since then. Models like the Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry Hybrid are prized for their fuel efficiency, while the redesigned Nissan NV200, dubbed the "Taxi of Tomorrow," features sliding doors, a panoramic roof, and ample interior space. Still, all of them don't quite have that nostalgic NYC yellow cab look. However, even with the rise of Uber, Lyft, and other taxi apps in the metropolis, the yellow cab has prevailed and remains a popular choice. In fact, you can even "hail" one on the Uber app.
The Hong Kong Peak Tram
The tram that trudges up Victoria Peak on the northwest corner of Hong Kong Island is over 130 years old and a massive part of the former British colony's rich history. It takes visitors up to view the ever-changing cityscape, while residents of some of the world's most expensive real estate can also hop on for a ride home. Nowadays, the views of the Hong Kong skyline, Kowloon, and Victoria Harbor is a glittering panorama of steel, glass, and shimmering water. But it's the tram ride up that (almost) steals the show.
It has continually adapted through the decades. Starting life off as Asia's first cable funicular, it was a classic-looking intrepid tram powered by coal-fired steam boilers with wooden carriages that seated just 40 passengers. Nowadays, it's a computer-controlled electric drive system that carries around 17,000 passengers up and down the peak daily.
As it climbs the ultra-steep peak, it passes residential buildings and office blocks, giving passengers a closeup of Hong Kong life. The track is remarkably steep, with a gradient of up to 25.7 degrees, yet the tram makes light work of it. Passing by the Hong Kong life that takes place on the peak is fascinating, and once you get to the top, the views are indeed splendid.
The Venetian gondola
The Venetian gondola is one iconic form of transport on this list that hasn't undergone significant changes throughout its history. While there are conflicting opinions about how long they have been in operation, it's safe to say they have graced the city of Venice for centuries.
When the city banned horses in the 14th century, the popularity of this flat-bottomed rowing boat soared. At one point, 10,000 of them could be seen navigating the canals of Venice. However, with only 400 licensed gondoliers remaining, they are now an iconic tourist ride and no longer a necessity for local Venetians.
Gondolas are built by boatbuilders who use techniques that are passed down through the generations. They are around 35 feet long and weigh around a half-ton. Construction can take as long as two months, and much of this time is dedicated to perfecting their unique curves and intricate carvings.
Maintaining construction standards is just one policy Venetian authorities have implemented to ensure the preservation of gondola culture. Fares are also regulated, and gondoliers are well-trained, keeping tourists happy and making the whole experience one of pleasure.
The San Francisco cable car
As the story goes, when Scottish mining engineer Andrew Smith Hallidie surveyed the struggle of horses pulling a railcar of passengers up a steep San Francisco hill, he was inspired to take action. Based on his own mining conveyor technology, he created an underground cable loop to pull the rail cars up the hills and introduced San Francisco to the cable car in 1873.
The initial car traversed Clay Street and climbed over Nob Hill, which proved to be so steep that the gripman quit on the spot, leaving Hallidie himself to navigate the steep descent. Citizens of San Francisco grew to be so affectionate toward the cable car that they defied attempts to replace it. In 1964, the cable car was decreed a National Historic Landmark and was, in fact, the first moving landmark to be included.
Even after a major reconstruction during the 1980s, it is now, sadly, the final manually operated cable car system on the planet. Only three of the original 23 lines remain, and the cars are ridden mainly by tourists, although some commuters in the area still enjoy making use of them.
The Japanese Shinkansen bullet train
Since its inception in 1964, the Shinkansen bullet train has revolutionized travel within Japan. Developed initially to alleviate congestion on conventional rail lines and support economic growth, the Shinkansen now spans the islands of Honshu, Kyushu, and Hokkaido.
The very first Shinkansen line was the Tokyo to Osaka line. It delivered rapid transit between the two cities at speeds of up to 160 mph (220 km/h). Debuting during the lead-up to the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, the Shinkansen bullet train showed the world how the country had rapidly evolved since World War II.
Nowadays, the E5 and H5 series of Shinkansen bullet trains reach maximum speeds of 199 mph (320 km/h). However, despite its iconic status and these rapid speeds, the Shinkansen is no longer the world's fastest train. That accolade goes to the Shanghai Maglev, which has reached a record speed of 311 mph (501 km/h). Not to be outdone, the Japanese have announced a Maglev of their own that is expected to operate at a standard speed of 310.6 mph (500 km/h), having already reached a testing speed of 374.7 mph (603 km/h). However, the specific launch date has already changed several times.
The Xe-ôm motorcycle taxi in Vietnam
The xe-ôm, as it is known, translates roughly to "hug-car" due to the Vietnamese locals' habit of hugging the driver (sometimes for dear life) while in transit. The iconic motorcycle taxi is not much to look at. It's a motorcycle (or scooter) that falls into the 100-125cc range and is generally an affordable Honda or Suzuki model.
However, it's not just xe-ôm drivers that have one of these motorcycles. Just about every man, woman, and sometimes even the dog has one of these ubiquitous scooters. Come rush hour on the streets of any reasonably sized city, and you have quite the sight to behold. If you're new to the country, grab a coffee and wait a while before attempting to cross any road. If you are brave enough to attempt it, always remember to never step back. It may look chaotic, but there are unwritten rules on these roads that must be followed.
The xe-ôm emerged from traditional rickshaws and is now the choice of taxi for locals and tourists alike. However, with the rise of taxi apps such as Grab (one of the most popular super apps in the world), some conflict has arisen between territorial xe-ôm drivers and app-based drivers. However, if you're ever in Vietnam and you have the stomach for it, jump on the back of one and embark on a thrilling ride through the wide streets and narrow alleyways of Ho Chi Minh City.