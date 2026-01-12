This Is The Oldest American Car Model Nameplate Still In Use Today

The oldest surviving American car model nameplate still in use today celebrates its 90th birthday in 2026, according to parent General Motors. This honor goes to the Chevrolet Suburban, which has been hauling people and their cargo for a period going on nine full decades. It is also the only vehicle to have received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in recognition of its appearance in over 1,750 feature films.

The Chevy Suburban's origin story harks back to either 1935 or 1936, when the term "station wagon" was used to describe a vehicle that picked up passengers and their luggage at a train station and ferried them to their final destinations via the existing roadways. These vehicles were also known as "suburbans," a term used by several different manufacturers of this type of vehicle. Chevrolet's version was called the Chevrolet Suburban Carryall, which provided an enclosed eight-passenger steel body attached to a Chevy truck chassis, shown by the 1936 model above. It came with a 60-horsepower engine with six cylinders, a manual transmission, and a price of $675.

Other options came later, with automatic transmission added in 1955, four-wheel drive in 1967, and air conditioning from the factory in 1965. Here's a fun fact — every Chevrolet Suburban from the first one up through the 1966 model year had only two doors. The generation that ran from the 1967 through 1972 model years had one door on the driver's side and two doors on the passenger side. From 1973 onward, all Chevy Suburbans had four-door bodies.