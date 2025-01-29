Ford Bronco Vs. Jeep Wrangler: How Do Their Off-Road Capabilities Compare?

The off-road vehicle market has long been dominated by two legendary names: the Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Bronco. These SUVs have a rich lineage and a well-earned reputation for their rugged designs and off-road prowess. The Jeep Wrangler has been a go-to off-roader for decades. Throughout its bittersweet generations, the Wrangler has held the title of the "4x4 of the Decade" and held the record in 2007 for the highest altitude achieved by a four-wheeled vehicle. Meanwhile, the Ford Bronco revived in 2020 after a long hiatus, entering the market with modern features to challenge the Wrangler's rock-climbing abilities.

The Bronco and the Wrangler have extreme off-road features that allow them to conquer rocky or muddy trails. Like the Wrangler, the Bronco has standard four-wheel drive and advanced off-roading equipment, such as off-road tires, a disconnecting stabilizer bar, and a forward-facing camera. The Bronco lineup features nine trim levels, with the Wildtrak standing out as one of the best off-road options. Similarly, the Wrangler lineup includes seven trims and the Rubicon stands out as the most capable off-roader. But, how do these SUVs stack up when it comes to off-road performance?