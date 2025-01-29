Ford Bronco Vs. Jeep Wrangler: How Do Their Off-Road Capabilities Compare?
The off-road vehicle market has long been dominated by two legendary names: the Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Bronco. These SUVs have a rich lineage and a well-earned reputation for their rugged designs and off-road prowess. The Jeep Wrangler has been a go-to off-roader for decades. Throughout its bittersweet generations, the Wrangler has held the title of the "4x4 of the Decade" and held the record in 2007 for the highest altitude achieved by a four-wheeled vehicle. Meanwhile, the Ford Bronco revived in 2020 after a long hiatus, entering the market with modern features to challenge the Wrangler's rock-climbing abilities.
The Bronco and the Wrangler have extreme off-road features that allow them to conquer rocky or muddy trails. Like the Wrangler, the Bronco has standard four-wheel drive and advanced off-roading equipment, such as off-road tires, a disconnecting stabilizer bar, and a forward-facing camera. The Bronco lineup features nine trim levels, with the Wildtrak standing out as one of the best off-road options. Similarly, the Wrangler lineup includes seven trims and the Rubicon stands out as the most capable off-roader. But, how do these SUVs stack up when it comes to off-road performance?
4WD systems
While the Ford Bronco and the Jeep Wrangler offer advanced 4WD systems, they have a slightly different approach. The Bronco offers two 4WD systems. The standard system has a two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range ratio and a shift-on-the-fly functionality between 2H, 4H, and 4L. Higher trim levels feature an advanced electromechanical two-speed system with a 3.06:1 low-range ratio and an automatic mode that switches between 2H and 4H. Depending on the trim, drivers can access seven terrain settings: Sand, Slippery, Sport, Eco, Mud/Ruts, Rock Crawl, and Baja. These modes adjust parameters such as traction control, power distribution, and throttle response.
The Jeep Wrangler is available with three 4WD systems. The Command-Trac system, which is standard on most trims, has a 2.72:1 low-range gearing and can be shifted from 2WD to 4WD high at up to 45 MPH. It is more suitable for general off-roading and towing. The Selec-Trac 4x4 system can automatically toggle between 2WD and 4WD based on driving conditions. The Rock-Trac system is ideal for the most demanding terrain and comes standard on the Rubicon models. It features a 4:1 low-range ratio, which unlocks extra control and torque multiplication.
Engines and transmissions
These SUVs offer a variety of powertrains for off-road performance. While the Bronco relies on turbocharging for maximum power, the Wrangler's engine range includes naturally aspirated and hybrid options. The Ford Bronco starts with a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four engine, which delivers 300 horsepower and 325 pound-foot of torque. Folks seeking a more potent engine can opt for the turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. This engine churns out 330 horsepower and 415 pound-foot of torque. The high-end 3.0L EcoBoost V6 is available on the Bronco Raptor, delivering 418 horsepower and 441 pound-foot of torque. All engines offer low-end torque for climbing steep inclines and pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission, although a 7-speed manual is also available with the inline-four.
Conversely, the Jeep Wrangler is available with a diverse lineup of engines. The base model comes with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, which features Jeep's eTorque mild hybrid technology, producing 285 horsepower and 260 pound-foot of torque. It is also available with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four that makes 270 horsepower and 295 pound-foot of torque. The most powerful Wrangler engine is available in the Wrangler Rubicon 392 model. It is a 6.4-liter V8 with 470 horsepower and 470 pound-foot of torque. Jeep offers an 8-speed automatic for the 2.0-liter and 6.4-liter engines, while the 3.6-liter is available with a 6-speed manual.
Water fording
When it comes to tackling water crossings, these SUVs prove their off-road capabilities, but each has distinct features. The Ford Bronco has a maximum water-fording depth of 33.5 inches. This is because it has an elevated air intake, effective door seals, and strategic placement of electronics, which allow the Bronco to go through flooded trails or shallow rivers. The Bronco Everglade model can handle up to 36.5 inches of water because of its snorkel system and extra ground clearance. To top that off, the Bronco has a modular construction that allows drivers to remove the doors and roof without affecting the SUV's water resistance.
Meanwhile, the Jeep Wrangler, while equally impressive, has a maximum water-fording depth of 31.5 inches— which is about 2 inches short of the Bronco. It features Jeep's Trail Rated engineering, which includes sealed electrical connections and high-mounted air intakes. This approach prevents water damage to the critical systems during crossings. Ultimately, the Bronco edges out the standard Wrangler in water fording by a slight margin. However, with Jeep's Xtreme 35 Package, which comes standard on the Wrangler Rubicon 392, you can get 34 inches of water fording depth, which is neck and neck with Bronco.
Ground clearance & crawl ratios
Ground clearance is the distance between the ground and the lowest part of the vehicle's frame. It directly affects the ability to drive over rocky terrains, deep ruts, and uneven trails. The Ford Bronco offers a ground clearance of up to 11.6 inches in its Sasquatch-equipped models, which allows them to handle large obstacles. The Bronco has a Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential unit and a solid Dana 44 rear axle. The Bronco Raptor includes a Dana 44 AdvanTEK m210 independent front suspension. It also features a crawl ratio of 94.75:1 when in the crawler gear — a godsend for rock-crawling enthusiasts.
On the other hand, the Jeep Wrangler provides up to 12.9 inches of ground clearance in the high-end Rubicon 392 models, which gives it an advantage over the Bronco when it comes to navigating challenging off-road trails. However, keep in mind that the standard Wrangler has a 9.4-inch ground clearance. The secret to how the Wrangler's Rubicon conquers challenging trails with precision lies in the front and rear Tru-Lok electronic locking differential, electronic front sway bar disconnect, and best-in-class crawl ratio of 100:1 when equipped with the 4.88:1 axle ratio. According to Jeep, these ratios are "when paired with the standard manual transmission."
Approach, breakover, and departure angles
The ability of an off-road vehicle to tackle steep inclines and crests and descend sharp declines depends on its approach, breakover, and departure angles. These parameters measure how effectively a car can handle different terrains without scraping its body. The Ford Bronco, particularly the four-door Wildtrak trim, has an approach angle of 35.5 to 43.2 degrees, a breakover angle of 20.0 to 26.3 degrees, and a departure angle of 29.7 to 37.0 degrees. These capability specs are based on using 35-inch tires.
Jeep's specs, however, rapidly change between models and years. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, the top off-roader, has an approach angle of 46.7 degrees, a breakover angle of 24.5 degrees, and a departure angle of 39.8 degrees. While it has a good approach angle for clearing steep ledges, its breakover angle could be slightly lower than the Bronco's. This could result in the occasional undercarriage contact on sharp crests. The departure angle allows these SUVs to exit obstacles without risking rear-end damage. The Wrangler's sharper specs make it a better choice for climbing extreme inclines.
Off-road safety technology
The Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler each have a plethora of technology features to make off-road drives safer and more convenient. The Bronco has a feature called Trail Control — essentially off-road cruise control — which allows drivers to set and maintain a low speed on rugged terrain. This way, the driver only focuses on steering. It also comes with Trail Turn Assist. Besides assisting in navigating narrow spaces, this feature reduces the turn radius — the space needed to make a 360-degree turn without skidding — by applying the brakes to the inner rear wheel. The Bronco's 4WD is also bolstered by GOAT (Go Over Any Terrain) modes, which helps the SUV adapt to different off-road conditions.
The Jeep Wrangler comes with a Selec-Trac 4x4 system and Off-Road+ mode. This adjusts the engine throttle, transmission, and traction settings for high-performance off-roading. The Hill Descent Control automatically modulates braking on steep descents, which allows the driver to focus on navigation using the conveniently positioned forward-facing camera.